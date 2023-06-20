Youth National Boxing Championships 2023: Team Services Sports Control Board crowned champions with 13 medals

Service Sports Control Board (SSCB) showcased their brilliance once again as they managed to come out as the Champions at the 6th Youth Men's National Boxing Championships in Gangtok, Sikkim. With an impressive tally of 85 points and a total of 13 medals which include nine golds, SSCB sits in the top slot on the leaderboard.

As far as the second and third-placed contestants are concerned, Haryana and Chandigarh occupy the places respectively. Both amassed 54 and 20 points, sequentially. While Haryana won four gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, Chandigarh shone with two silvers and one bronze. They were not lucky enough to bag gold.

Nine out of 11 SSCB boxers won gold

(Image Courtesy: Twitter/Boxing Federation)

SSCB boxers adhered to a remarkable display on the final day, with nine out of their 11 finalists bagging gold medals. It helped them solidify their position at the top. Rishi (48kg) and Aryan (51kg) began the day with 5-0 victories over their rivals, securing gold medals for SSCB.

The bantamweight final at 54kg saw a fiercely competed bout between Ashish of SSCB and Jayant Dagar of Sikkim. Both of them depicted splendid aptitude and exchanged heavy blows throughout the competition.

Eventually, Ashish turned out the victor, triumphing the bout 4-3 in a closely battled game. Nikhil (57kg), Ayran (86kg), Preet Malik (71kg), Yogesh (75kg), M Hanthoi (60kg) and Ankush (67kg) won golden metal for SSCB.

Notably, SSCB's Ashish (54kg) was celebrated as the best boxer of the contest, while Sikkim's Jayant Dagar (54kg) obtained the award for the most promising boxer, recognizing his superior performances throughout the extravaganza.

In a top-rated performance, Asian junior champion Bharat Joon (92kg) of Haryana, carried on his dominant form, triumphing in the final against SSCB's Harsh by the referee halting the match in the very first round (RSC). He had earlier won all his bouts by RSC. Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg) bagged a gold medal for Haryana.

Haryana's other gold medals were secured by Ishan Kataria (80kg) and Lakshay Rathi (92+ kg).

