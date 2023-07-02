Youth Women National Boxing Championship 2023: Haryana crowned champions with 9 medals

Haryana emerged as the champion in the recently concluded Youth Women's National Boxing Championship. The sixth edition of the Boxing Championship took place at Tatya Tope Stadium, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The final day of the championship witnessed 12 matches.

The Championship, which witnessed several talented boxers from all over the country, was dominated by Haryana boxers.

Though the Championship took place in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana boxers got the loudest cheer for their clinical performance throughout the Championship. As many as eight boxers from the state featured in the final.

Haryana boxers topped the medals tally with nine medals overall. They clinched eight gold medals and a bronze medal in the championships. All the eight boxers, who made it to the final, clinched the gold medal to make their state proud.

Priya of Haryana wins the best boxer award

While nine boxers made Haryana proud with their clinical performance, Priya was awarded the 'Best Boxer' of the 6th Youth Women's Championship. The talented boxer, who participated in the 57 kg, was awarded by the REC in association with the Boxing Federation of India.

The Championships also witnessed several experienced boxers from Haryana, including Asian Junior Champion Kirti. The Haryana young boxer participated in the 81+ kg category. Nikita Chand, the two-time Asian Junior Champion, also participated in the 6th Youth Boxing Championship in the 60 kg category.

The tournament featured both lightweight and heavyweight categories. Bhawna Sharma (48 kg), Tanu (54 kg), Ankur Yadav (63 kg) and Mohini (52 kg) are some of the well-known names who dominated the championship.

Apart from boxers from Haryana, Karnataka boxers like Sharvir Shetty and Amullya made several heads turn with their excellence in the ring.

Notably, Haryana boxers came into the championships after Haryana Junior State Boxing Championships. The Championships, which took place in Sanskaram Senior Secondary School, Jhajjar, were conducted between June 5 to 8 this year.

