Nien Chin Chen: All you need to know about Lovlina Borgohain's next opponent in boxing at Olympics 2021 (July 30)

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain will square off against Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei in the 69kg category quarterfinals of the Olympics 2021 on July 30th. Borgohain was given a bye in the boxing draw.

Borgohain sailed through Germany's Nadine Apetz in a close fight to win her first Olympic match. She defeated the German 3-2 in the round of 32 match on July 27th.

Chen Nien-chin major achievements :

Chen Nien-chin is a former world champion.

2016 - World Championships bronze medallist (Astana)

2017 - Asian Championships bronze medallist (Vietnam)

2018 - World Championships gold medallist (New Delhi)

2019 - Asian Championships silver medallist (Bangkok)

Boxing - Olympics Chen Nien-chin in action

What is Chen Nien-chin's ranking?

The World Champion is ranked third in the world in the 69kg category, while Borgohain is ranked 5th.

Lovlina Borgohain vs Chen Nien-chin: Head to head

Chen Nien-chin has faced Lovlina Borgohain thrice before and won on all three occasions.

During their first encounter Chen registered a comfortable 4-0 win over Borgohain. The two had first faced off at the 2018 world championships semi-finals, where Chen went ahead to win the Championship.

In 2019, Chen was up against Borgohain at the Strandja Memorial boxing tournament in Sofia, where the Chinese Taipei boxer won by unanimous decision in the semi-finals.

Chen hammered Borgohain during their third square off in the quarter-finals of the Asian Championships.

Chen Nien-chin vs Lovlina Borgohain match date and time:

The Chen Nien-chin vs Lovlina Borgohain 69kg quarter-final bout is scheduled for July 30th. Chen will be in action at 8:48 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Chen Nien-chin vs Lovlina Borgohain: Live telecast details

The Olympics will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India. Live broadcasts will be available in different languages on Sony Sports Network. The audience can also live stream the events on SonyLIV. Doordarshan will live telecast India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

