Olympics 2021: 3 talking points as Lovlina Borgohain beats Chen Nien-chin to enter 69kg semifinals & confirm medal for India

Two-time World Championships bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain etched her name in the annals of India's sporting history as she confirmed a medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on Friday. The 23-year-old Assamese toppled 2018 world champion Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei 4-1 in the 69kg quarterfinals to make her way into the last-four and secure a medal for India.

Lovlina will next face Turkey's reigning world champion Busenaz Sürmeneli in the semifinals on August 4. As Lovlina creates history, here are three talking points from her quarterfinal win:

#3 Lovlina Borgohain's speed & tactics had Chen on the ropes

It was clear from the start that Lovlina Borgohain had come prepared to handle Chen better this time around following her 0-4 loss to the Taipei boxer at the 2018 World Championships. On that occasion, she was even docked points for hitting the back of Chen's head. But this time it was a very different version of Lovlina Borgohain that entered the ring.

Lovlina initially tried to engage Chen in a duel but was given a no holding warning. However, she was very swift on her feet right from the start and used her height advantage effectively as well.

Lovlina started going for her right and left hook combination, which Chen evaded well, but soon enough the Indian started connecting well. She rained down her punches right after disengaging from the clinch. That tactic surprised Chen and the Taipei boxer had trouble dealing with it for the rest of the bout.

With three judges voting in favor of Lovlina at the end of the first round, it boosted her confidence further ahead of the second round.

#2 Lovlina brilliantly neutralized Chen's brute strength

CREATES HISTORY 🤩@LovlinaBorgohai puts up a brilliant performance and secures 1st medal for 🇮🇳 from boxing in 69 kg at @Tokyo2020 She beat Chinese Taipei's Chen NC 4-1 in QF to reach semis 🥳#RingKeBaazigar#boxing#Tokyo2020#Cheer4India#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/28cpzoUxZY — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 30, 2021

Chen had a better start to the second round but couldn't sustain it thanks to Lovlina's resistance. She had more strength but that didn't give her any advantage. Lovlina's dodging tactics were spot on whenever she could sense a fightback from Chen and kept choosing her moments well to land her own punches.

A high number of clinches were a continuing feature of this duel as Chen tried to use her strength only to be defeated by Lovlina's superb anticipation skills. The Indian's counter attack through her hooks and jabs proved highly effective as they mostly landed on target.

With confidence oozing from the body language of Lovlina Borgohain, she wrapped up the second round by a unanimous decision.

The final round saw more of the same tactics from Lovlina before toning down her aggression as she waited for the clock to signal the end of the bout.

#1 Lovlina Borgohain becomes 2nd Indian female boxer to win an Olympic medal since Mary Kom

And that’s another Indian woman making history at Tokyo! With many more possibilities ahead of us…. #LovlinaBorgohain 🥊 pic.twitter.com/qfvUXna3Xf — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) July 30, 2021

With that 4-1 win, the 23-year-old Lovlina Borgohain follows Mary Kom as the second Indian female boxer to guarantee a medal from the Olympics. Mary Kom clinched a bronze for India at the 2012 London Olympics when women's boxing became an official sport at the Games.

Two editions later, it is now the turn of Lovlina Borgohain to make India proud on her Olympic debut. She has also made history as the first Assamese to win a medal at the quadrennial sporting event.

