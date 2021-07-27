Pooja Rani at Olympics 2021 today (28 July): Boxing preview, category, schedule, when and where to watch (IST)

Asian champion Pooja Rani will aim to become the third Indian female boxer to win a round at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 when she enters the ring on Wednesday.

It has been a tough few days for the Indian boxing contingent. All three men who have contested so far - Vikas Krishan, Manish Kaushik and Ashish Kumar - have crashed out. On Tuesday, Lovlina Borgohain snapped the losing streak with her pre-quarterfinal win to join Mary Kom as just the second Indian boxer to win a round in Tokyo.

Pooja Rani will look to continue the good run of form shown by the country's female pugilists so far. And the 30-year-old is in a very good position to do so.

As one of the most senior boxers in the squad, the Bhiwani-born Pooja Rani comes with a lot of experience. But more importantly, she has achieved some of her biggest success in the last couple of years. Her first gold medal at the Asian Championships came in 2019, which was followed by another one earlier this year.

Pooja Rani will look to take that confidence into the Tokyo Olympics, which will be her first-ever appearance at the quadrennial Games. She faces Algeria's 20-year-old Ichrak Chaib in the 75 kg pre-quarter-finals, where the Indian should be the favorite to come through.

Pooja Rani category

Pooja Rani will make her Olympic debut in the 75 kg category.

Pooja Rani schedule

Pooja Rani's Round of 16 match against Algeria's Ichrak Chaib is scheduled for 6.03 pm local time or 2.33 pm IST on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The bout will take place at the Kokugikan Arena in the second session of the day.

Pooja Rani is the only Indian boxer on Wednesday's schedule.

When and where to watch

Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan will be bringing the Olympics 2021 live for Indian fans.

Live telecast: Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live streaming: Sony Liv

Edited by Parimal Dagdee