Priyanka Chopra set to join Bollywood stars in buying stake in Super Boxing League franchise

She joins a host of Bollywood stars such as Suneil Shetty, Rana Duggubati and Sushant Singh Rajput.

British boxing icon Amir Khan (left) is also a promoter of the league

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra, who starred in the biopic on legendary boxer Mary Kom, is all set to become the co-owner of a team in the Super Boxing League (SBL). She will join a host of other Bollywood celebrities, who already have stakes in various teams across the competition.

A source from the competition told IANS, “Talks are at the final stage and we are very keen on having Priyanka on board. She is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and her association with boxing will help us create the much-needed hype for the league. We will soon make an official announcement for the same.”

Bill Dosanjh, CEO and founder of the SBL, said in the same article, “I am delighted to welcome all these stars to the SBL family. I am sure this combination of some of the exciting boxers and celebrities will give fans a lot of moments to cheer for.”

The SBL is a privately-promoted league, founded by Dosanjh, with famous British boxer Amir Khan also a stake owner in the same. It will feature eight teams, consisting of five male and one female boxers each, facing off in a month-long competition.

It is also notable that the SBL will take place despite opposition from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Along with Chopra, other stars from the Indian film industry will also be a part of the tournament. The team from Delhi, known as the Delhi Gladiators, will be co-owned by Sushant Singh Rajput, who famously played the role of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic.

Randeep Hooda will be a part-owner of the Haryana Warriors, Sohail Khan of the Mumbai Assassins and Riteish Deshmukh will also be a part of the competition as the promoter of the Maratha Yoddhas. Suneil Shetty and Rana Duggubati are co-owners of the Baahubali Boxers.

The team from Punjab, called the OPM Punjab Warriors, will be promoted by Sunny Leone, while singer Kanika Kapoor will root for the UP Terminators.

The Super Boxing League will start on July 7 in Delhi at the Siri Fort Sports Complex. The first match will see Randeep Hooda’s Haryana side take on the team from the national capital.

With so many popular figures backing the league, it should be a successful venture. Here’s hoping it helps nurture young pugilists and gives them valuable experience that they can use to improve their skills.

