Satish Kumar at Olympics 2021 today (1 August): Boxing preview, category, schedule, when and where to watch (IST)

Satish Kumar, India's first ever boxer to qualify for the Olympics in the super heavyweight category, is the only male boxer from the country to have won a round at the Tokyo Games.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist launched his debut Olympic campaign with a 4-1 win over Jamaica's Ricardo Brown in the +91kg pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.

Satish Kumar will take the ring against reigning world and Asian champion Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan on Sunday as he attempts to secure a historic medal. With the formidable Jalolov standing in his way, it certainly won't be easy for the 32-year-old.

Jalolov blanked Azerbaijan's Mahammad Abdullayev 5-0 in his pre-quarterfinal bout and has his sights set on nothing but gold.

Satish's chances have been further impacted by the injuries he suffered in his opening bout. He sustained a deep cut on the chin and right eye and there's every chance his wounds will open up if he boxes with full intensity against Jalolov.

Satish Kumar category

Satish Kumar will contest in the super heavyweight (+91kg) category.

Satish Kumar schedule

Satish Kumar's quarterfinal bout against Bakhodir Jalolov is scheduled for 1.06 pm local time or 9.36 am IST on Sunday, August 1. It will take place at the Kokugikan Arena in the first session of the day.

Satish Kumar is the only Indian boxer on Sunday's schedule.

When and where to watch

Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan will telecast Olympics 2021 live for Indian fans.

Live telecast: Doordarshan, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live streaming: Sony Liv

