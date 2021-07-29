Satish Kumar’s next boxing match (quarterfinals) schedule and details - When and where to watch, opponent, timings (IST)

India’s Satish Kumar dominated his opening bout against Jamaica’s Ricardo Brown to enter the quarterfinals of the boxing event at the Olympics on Thursday. The superheavyweight pugilist (+91 kg), who was making his Olympic debut, prevailed with a comfortable 4-1 win in a split verdict. Incidentally, Brown was also a debutant.

Satish Kumar, 32, is a two-time Asian Championships bronze medalist. The Indian benefitted from his Jamaican opponent's poor footwork which helped him land punches with ease.

The Indian boxer, who is also a 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist, dominated with his right hand.

Brown, on the other hand, seemed to be looking for one big opening to deliver the knockout punch but failed miserably, owing to his lack of movement.

Satish Kumar is now just one win away from confirming India's second medal of the Olympics. He will face Uzbekistan boxer Bakhodir Jalolov.

Jalolov out-punched Azerbaijan's Mahammad Abdullayev 5-0 in his last-16 bout.

Who Bakhodir Jalolov?

The 27-year-old is the current world and Asian champion in men’s super heavyweight championship. He is a two-time world medalist and thrice Asian gold medal winner. He is also a professional boxer and boasts a 8-0 win record – all by knockouts.

When is Satish Kumar’s next match?

According to the Olympics' official website, Satish Kumar’s match is scheduled for August 1. The match timing is 9.36 AM IST.

Where can one watch Satish Kumar’s match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Olympic Games in India. Satish Kumar’s match can be followed on Sony Ten1/Sony Ten2/Sony Ten3/Sony SIX. Online viewers can catch the action live on the SONY LIV app.

