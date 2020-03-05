Tokyo Olympics 2020, Asian Boxing Qualifiers: Simranjit Kaur reacts after impressive pre-quarterfinal win

Simranjit Kaur

What's the story?

Simranjit Kaur Baatth defeated Rimma Volossenko of Kazakhstan and progressed to the quarterfinals of the 2020 Asia & Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament. The 24-year-old Boxer from Punjab shared her thoughts after the impressive victory in the Women's Lightweight (60 kg) category.

The background

The Asia-Oceania zone qualification tournament is currently taking place in Amman, Jordan. It is being conducted at the Prince Hamzah Hall and will go on until 11th March 2020. Participating pugilists have a chance to secure a berth for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by progressing to the semifinals of the tournament in the respective categories.

There are a total of 13 categories (8 men and 5 women). MC Mary Kom (51 kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (57 kg), Simranjit Kaur (60 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) are carrying India's hopes in the respective women weight categories.

Two-time World Youth Champion Sakshi Chaudhary made it through to the quarterfinals of the Women's 57 kg category after defeating 4th seed Nilawan Techasuep in the pre-quarters.

Also read: Tokyo Olympics 2020, Asian Boxing Qualifiers: Ashish Kumar confident of performing 'even better' after stellar 5-0 victory in opening bout

The heart of the matter

Continuing India's impressive display at the 2020 Asia & Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament, 2018 World Championship bronze medalist defeated Rimma Volossenko in her pre-quarterfinal bout with a unanimous 5-0 verdict.

Lajawab Simran!👏@Simranjitboxer showed incredible fighting spirit to pack off Volossenko Rimma🇰🇿 with a unanimous decision to storm into the quarters of the #OlympicQualifiers in the 60kg.1⃣ win away from the qualifications now!#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing#Jordan#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/SN6JyLCMX9 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) March 4, 2020

Speaking on her impressive victory, the 24-year-old Indian boxer said:

"Today was my first bout... the pre-quarters against the Kazakhstan boxer. I won it. I followed the strategy that the coaches had shared with me. They had told me how to play against the Kazak boxer so I simply followed the same and won. There was some pressure on me as I had earlier suffered a defeat against Rimma. Hence, it was important for me to win this time around. Next, my quarterfinal bout will be against the 2nd seeded boxer (Monkhoryn Namuun) of Mongolia on 9 March. I want to take this opportunity to thank the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and coaches for their support. Thanks to everyone... just keep praying and supporting me."

Advertisement

Post the late-night dhamaka💥by @Simranjitboxer, listen in what she had to say about her bout while she countered the Kazak boxer, who tried all the tricks to defeat her!#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing#Jordan#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/HHKFswpW0w — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) March 5, 2020

What's next?

Simranjit Kaur will be in for a stiff battle against Monkhoryn Namuun of Mongolia in her quarterfinal bout. The Indian will be looking forward to the challenge against the 2nd seeded boxer and cause an upset to secure herself an Olympic berth.