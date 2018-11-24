Twitter salutes Mary Kom as she wins sixth World Boxing Championship title

Rishi Kataria FOLLOW ANALYST News 40 // 24 Nov 2018, 21:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mary Kom

Mary Kom created history by winning the Boxing World Championship for the record sixth time. Manipur's legendary boxer is now the most successful female boxer in the history of the tournament. Mary Kom had earlier won gold in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010 editions. With this win, Mary Kom surpassed Katie Taylor's record of five gold medals and now, she is tied with men's six-time world champion Felix Savon of Cuba.

It was a long wait of 8 years for Mary Kom to get hands on a sixth gold medal in World Championships.

The last time Mary Kom reached the World Championship final was in 2010. Against all odds, she defeated a tough opponent like Steluta Dua of Romania. Mary Kom will gain the much-desired confidence after defeating Hannah Okata of Ukraine. With less than two years left before the Tokyo Olympics, this was the perfect win for the Manipuri maestro.

The 35-year-old completely dominated her Ukrainian counterpart as she won the final after three rounds by dint of a 5-0 decision from the judges.

The mother-of-three now sets her eyes on winning the gold in 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Thank you for your love and support. I don't have anything to give, except for a gold in the country", said an emotional Mary Kom.

Mary Kom thanked everyone for the support and said:

First of all, I would like to thank all my friends. They came to see my play. Especially for me, in the contingent, to cheer for us. Today, I am a little bit emotional, since I have been feeling there is no category in the Olympic Games. Because of your love and support, I am able to qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Four years ago I was not able to qualify. I am still suffering from making the weight."

The star pugilist is an inspiration to young women in India and around the world. She has made the whole nation proud with this win.

Twitter was overjoyed with her win, so here are some of the best reactions to Mary Kom's historic achievement.

Prime minister Narendra Modi's official Twitter account reacted to the victory:

A proud moment for Indian sports.



Congratulations to Mary Kom for winning a Gold in the Women’s World Boxing Championships. The diligence with which she’s pursued sports and excelled at the world stage is extremely inspiring. Her win is truly special. @MangteC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2018

Virender Sehwag

A stellar achievement for #MaryKom , becoming the first woman boxer to win six world championship Gold. One of India's greatest ever sportsperson. Super happy and super proud ! pic.twitter.com/jw2V4QBulo — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 24, 2018

Vijender Singh

You are an Inspiration @MangteC.. Magnificent Mary Clinches Gold For 6th time. More Power To You 👊#MaryKom pic.twitter.com/NOJ2jFeZMg — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) November 24, 2018

Mohammad Kaif

What an inspiration @MangteC ! Congratulations on the historic 6th GOLD #MaryKom pic.twitter.com/d3wuHNy319 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 24, 2018

VVS Laxman

Heartiest Congratulations to a living legend, @MangteC for making India proud once again with her record 6th World Championship Gold . #MaryKom pic.twitter.com/J4cBMUKf0Q — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 24, 2018

Ashwin Ravichandran

Congratulations @Mangtec for winning the World Championship Gold Medal in Women's Boxing. You are a true inspiration for all of us. Take a bow... #MaryKom — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 24, 2018

Shikhar Dhawan

What a brilliant achievement #MaryKom Proud moment for the country. Thank you @MangteC pic.twitter.com/Jzh2yRML9v — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 24, 2018