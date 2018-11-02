Video: Mary Kom engages in a boxing session with Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Sudeshna Banerjee

Mary Kom

How often do you get to see an Olympic bronze medallist boxer getting to have a sparring session with the Sports Minister of her country, who was also an Olympic silver medallist shooter himself? Not always, right?

Well, that is exactly what happened on Thursday. In a rare and priceless sight, London Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom had a light practice session with India’s Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, as revealed by the five-time world champion herself on Twitter.

The mock practice session even happened outside the ring in New Delhi, where the legendary pugilist is sharpening her skills for the upcoming AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championship, to be held at the IG Stadium from November 15-24.

Rathore was at the stadium on Thursday in an attempt to provide support to all the boxers ahead of the prestigious meet.

It was then that he indulged in a delightful sparring session with Mary Kom and even surprised the Manipuri with his hidden talent. The minister can be seen wearing punching mitts and landing a few light blows of his own, thereby surprising the Manipuri, who looked to be thoroughly enjoying the work-out.

Mary shared the video later on and thanked Rathore for his encouragement.

The 35-year-old will lead the Indian charge at this elite competition of which she has also been named the brand ambassador. Magnificent Mary will be seeking to add yet another feather to her cap when she starts her bid in 48kg for her overall sixth gold medal from the World Championships.

It will also give her a chance to repeat her 2006 heroics when clinched the yellow metal in front of a roaring home crowd.

Earlier, Kom has spoken about how upbeat she is about winning the gold. “This World Championship is special in lot many ways, I would definitely give my best shot and want to live the feeling of winning gold in front of the home crowd,” said the reigning Commonwealth Games champion.