What is the difference between amateur and professional boxing?

People often get confused between amateur and professional boxing. However, despite the similarities between both sports, they are not the same. Be it a boxer’s ability, freedom, scoring or paycheck, everything varies in both sports.

However, it must be mentioned that an amateur boxer can turn pro. And it’s not necessary that a boxer will have to be an amateur boxer before turning into a pro. But, having said that, there are also several rules one has to follow to become a professional boxer. Along with that, peak physical fitness as well as a pro license is a must.

Let's take a look at the differences between both the disciplines:

Eight counts rule in boxing

In amateur boxing, athletes are given a standing eight-count to recover from a hard blow. However, there is no such rule in pro boxing.

Scoring system and judges in boxing

There is a massive difference in scoring between amateur boxers and professional boxers.

Amateur boxing consists of five judges. The boxer who gives the most number of straight blows wins the round. Therefore, on many occasions, it is observed that, even after losing the first two rounds, a pugilist wraps up the whole match, by scoring well in one single round.

In pro boxing, there are three judges. The winners of each round are awarded 10 points each. In professional boxing, the main objective is to knock out the opponent.

Number of rounds in a boxing match

Amateur boxing consists of three rounds. Therefore, the less time, the intensity of the game is more. Players have to use quick strokes as well as hands and feet.

Pro boxing comprises up to 12 rounds, it is slow-paced. Boxers have enough time to move around. They use big shots and quick knockouts more often.

The area of the ring is different in both. In pro boxing, the size of the ring can vary, whereas, in amateur boxing, the rings have a standardized size, ranging between 6 ft. sq. and 20 ft. sq..

Equipment used in boxing matches

In amateur boxing, boxers use headgear, padded gloves, vests, and mouth guards. Protective gear is used to protect players from common boxing injuries.

In pro-boxing, they only use mouth guards as well as hand gloves during their match.

Paycheck

In amateur boxing, there is a fixed amount of money involved. The prize money is set in advance and they receive it after they win the match/ championship.

There is no prize money involved in Pro boxing. They are paid by their sponsors, based on the money they have agreed upon earlier. Also, they do not win or lose money based on the result of the fight.

In amateur boxing, the boxers are allowed to work while they also play the sport. They can earn money through advertisements, sponsorships, etc., but cannot demand any money from the organization.

Also read: Indian boxing contingent hit by controversy as team doctor's inclusion is in doubt | Tokyo Olympics 2020

Edited by Rohit Mishra