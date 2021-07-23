All you need to know about Mary Kom: Age, Records, Biography, Medals, Earnings, Olympics performance

MC Mary Kom is a flagbearer of Indian boxing on the international level. The six-time World Championship gold medallist has demonstrated a relentless passion for the game and has made India proud on numerous occasions.

Mary Kom was born in Kangathei village in the Churachandpur district of rural Manipur in India. She had a difficult childhood and was raised in a poor family, where her parents, Mangte Tonpa Kom and Mangte Akham Kom, used to work in Jhum fields in rural Manipur.

Growing up in a farmer's family, Mary started helping her parents from an early age. She used to look after her siblings, do all the household chores, all the while dreaming of taking up boxing as a career.

During her schooling, Mary participated in several sports and expressed interest in volleyball, football, and athletics.

Even after being a wrestler himself, Mary's father was obnoxious about her choice in the sport, the reason being the repercussions of the sport. He was scared that the harsh punches would damage her face. Therefore, Mary hesitated to discuss her interest in boxing, within the household.

However, much later in 2000, Mary's father learned of her first victory in the state boxing championship through a newspaper. After a few years, her father began to support Mary's pursuits in boxing, convinced by her promising efforts inside the boxing ring.

Loyalty, Hard work, Patience...and don't fear to chase your dream. pic.twitter.com/7npOYbpIyq — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) June 15, 2021

Mary Kom's recent achievements

The second-seeded and 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist booked her upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 berth after a comfortable quarter-final bout win against Irish Magno in the Asian boxing Olympic qualifiers at Amman, Jordan.

Later, going through the competition, Mary had to settle for silver after losing to Kazakhstan’s Nazym Kyzaibay in a split decision in the 51kg category at the Championships held in Dubai.

The 38-year old bagged bronze after going down to the American Virginia Fuchs in the semifinal of 2021, Boxam International Boxing Tournament held in Castellon, Spain in the 51 kg category.

Mary Kom’s biography

Date of Birth: 24 November 1982 (age 38)

Birth Place: Kangathei, Manipur, India

Sport/Event(s): Boxing, 51 kg category

Current World Ranking: 2

Mary Kom's Major Achievements

Olympic Games

Bronze medal – Flyweight, 2012 London

World Championships

Gold medal – Pin weight, 2002 Antalya

Gold medal – Pinweight, 2005 Podolsk

Gold medal – Pin weight, 2006 New Delhi

Gold medal – Pin weight, 2008 Ningbo City

Gold medal – Light flyweight, 2010 Bridgetown

Gold medal – Light flyweight, 2018 New Delhi

Silver medal – Light flyweight, 2001 Scranton

Bronze medal – Flyweight, 2019 Ulan-Ude

Asian Games

Gold medal – Flyweight, 2014 Incheon

Bronze medal – Flyweight, 2010 Guangzhou

Asian Championships

Gold medal – Pinweight, 2003 Hisar

Gold medal – Pinweight, 2005 Kaohsiung

Gold medal – Pinweight, 2010 Astana

Gold medal – Flyweight, 2012 Ulaanbaatar

Gold medal – Light flyweight, Ho Chi Minh City

Silver medal – Pinweight, 2008 Guwahati

Silver medal – Flyweight, 2021 Dubai

Commonwealth Games

Gold medal – Light flyweight, 2018 Gold Coast

Asian Indoor Games

Gold medal – Pin weight, 2009 Hanoi

Ready with my best punches to make India proud again! Let's celebrate the spirit of #Olympics2021 @with_gourav.

Here's wishing good luck to all my fellow athletes.

We are #deshkagourav. pic.twitter.com/Eo2igGo8SI — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) July 8, 2021

Mary Kom's earnings

Mary Kom, a flyweight boxer, is also a politician and incumbent Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. The veteran boxer is affiliated with the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). According to the 2019 Forbes, Mary is ranked 87th, with earnings of INR 3.9 crores.

From Olympic medals to national honors, there's hardly anything the Indian boxing legend hasn’t won in her remarkable career. Now she will look to add another feather to her illustrious career. Maybe it is time for her to win an Olympic gold this time, in what could be her last participation at the Summer Games.

