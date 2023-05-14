Who is Mohammad Hussamuddin? Know all about India's ace boxer who participated in the Men's World Boxing Championships

Hailing from the town of Nizamabad, Telangana, Mohammad Hussamuddin was raised in a family of boxers. He represented India at World Boxing Championship 2023 in Tashkent, Kazakhstan. The Indian boxer featured in the 56 kg category.

Mohammad Hussamuddin was afraid in the early stages of his career, but he overcame his fear, thanks to his father and coach, Mohammad Shamsuddin’s encouragement.

The youngest of six brothers, four of which were closely related to sports, especially boxing, Mohammad Hussamuddin made his National debut at Junior Nationals in Aurangabad. His father had taught him the art of boxing at the collectorate Grounds, Nazimabad.

His debut at the National level was a testament to his skills and he outshined his siblings in every possible way. He won the bronze at the Junior Nationals, before converting it into Gold at the Senior Nationals at the later stage of his career.

Hussamuddin was sent to Havana for long training in 2011 after his potential was spotted by the Boxing Federation of India. He consistently performed in domestic competitions and his hard work finally paid off. He took part in his first International Boxing event in Tammer Tournament in Finland.

Soon, he played in Youth World Championship, which was held in Armenia. In the first few years of International stints, Hussamuddin remained barred from medals, but soon his barren run at the International level was to be over.

With the bronze at the 2015 Military World Games, he never looked back after that. He has turned into a reckoning force for India in recent times and a go-to man for the medal race.

Mohammad Hussamuddin's achievements

Hussamuddin’s medal journey after the 2015 bronze consisted of these achievements:

A silver at the 2019 Feliks Stamm Tournament and Gee Bee Boxing Tournament

A Bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Gold medal at Chemistry Cup, Halle

Bronze Medal at the Men's World Boxing Championship 2023

All of these tournaments tested his might and skill to a great extent. He defeated some great opponents on his way to glory in these events.

He had great success at the Domestic level, winning Gold at National tournaments and events. This success on the National level became the basis of his International performances.

Attributes of Mohammad Hussamuddin

Mohammad Hussamuddin is a skillful and enigmatic player with a great amount of agility and grit. In his matches, he has been unstoppable for his opponents most of the time. Dodging the punches, hurling a combination of throws at them, and excelling at playing with their minds, this Indian lad is one to watch out for in the future.

He performed brilliantly in the recently concluded edition of the IBA World Boxing Championship and secured a bronze medal for India. He is a pugilist for the future and will make India proud for a long time to come.

