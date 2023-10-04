Who is Parveen Hooda? All you need to know about the Asian Games 2023 bronze medalist who fought against all odds to make it to Hangzhou

In a thrilling display of determination and skill, Indian boxer Parveen Hooda secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2023. Though she faced a heartbreaking defeat in the semi-finals against China's Lin Yu-Ting in the women's 57kg category, Parveen's journey to this podium finish is a testament to her unwavering spirit and resilience.

Parveen defeated China's Xu Zichun and Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova, in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively, on her way to the bronze medal and a place at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Who is Praveen Hooda?

Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, Parveen Hooda's rise in the world of boxing has been nothing short of remarkable. She began her journey by battling local competitions and gradually climbed the ranks to defeat international boxers at the Asian Games, cementing her place among the world's best.

Parveen's journey to the Asian Games podium was filled with challenges and personal sacrifices, the biggest one being as recent as a few months ago.

Just before the Asian Games, Parveen faced a difficult choice: whether to stay by her father's side, who was suffering from cancer, or chase her dream of competing in the Games.

Her father, Lakhpat Singh, made a selfless decision and encouraged Parveen to pursue her training, promising that if she brought back a medal, he would get better on his own.

"Tu bas jaake training kar. Ek baar medal ayega, mai khud se thik ho jaunga. (You just go back and train. You bring back a medal; I’ll get better on my own),” he told her.

Lakhpat was diagnosed with cancer in its third stage. Parveen, who was not yet a part of the Indian team, rushed back home from the national camp to support her father. As a soldier in the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), Parveen could get her father admitted to a hospital in Rohtak.

She took charge of his medical care, managing his hospital admission and covering the expenses for his treatment, including medicines and chemotherapy. Parveen used her hard-earned prize money from winning the Asian Championships gold and the World Championships bronze in 2022 to fund her father's medical needs.

Every weekend, Parveen embarked on a six-hour journey from Patiala to Rohtak to be with her ailing father and then returned to her training. Even with the support of organizations like Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), the emotional and financial burden was immense.

During these trying times, Parveen's father's health deteriorated, and each visit to him filled her with fear that it might be their last meeting. However, the unrelenting support of her family, especially her father, gave her the strength to persevere.

Praveen Hooda, Image Courtesy- Twitter

Parveen's father has always been her biggest supporter. He did offer some initial resistance to his daughter playing a sport but after some convincing by the village sarpanch, his views changed. Even when societal norms in their village were not conducive to girls pursuing sports, he supported his daughter.

Her early success in boxing was celebrated, and the family, despite not having much, made every effort to provide her with the nutrition and resources she needed to excel in the sport.

This heartfelt commitment from her father became the driving force behind Parveen's relentless pursuit of excellence in boxing.

Now that Parveen has secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games and qualified for the Paris Olympics, her father's dream has partially come true. He eagerly awaits the day when she will stand on the Olympic podium, winning a medal for her country.

Parveen Hooda's journey is not only a story of sporting excellence but also a testament to the power of determination, family support, and unwavering dedication. As she continues to chase her dreams on the global stage, the nation stands with her and her father, who is now in the best of health, and hopes the Indian boxer will continue to win medals for the country.