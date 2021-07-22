Who is Satish Kumar? Age, Records, Biography, Medals, Earnings, Olympics performance.

Satish Kumar Yadav is an Indian amateur heavyweight boxer. Satish was born on 4 May 1989. He hailed from a farmer's background in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Growing up, he looked up to his brother, who was serving in the Indian Army. Satish went on to join the army himself in 2008 as a Sepoy.

Eventually, looking at his stout and tall physique, he was propelled to take up boxing as a sport. Satish became the first heavyweight boxer to qualify for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the 91 kg category.

Satish cruised past Kazakhstan's Otgonbayer Daivii to earn the Olympic cut at the Asian Olympic Boxing Qualifiers.

Satish Kumar's recent achievements

Satish stepped into the international boxing world in 2013. It wasn't a smooth start by any means. The 2013 World Test Championship quarterfinals were one such occasion where he had to face a hiccup. Satish was declared medically unfit from his pre-quarterfinal bout due to an injury, eventually forcing him to settle for a silver medal.

But Satish soon made amends. His back-to-back medals and performances at the 2014 Asian Games (Icheon) as well as the 2015 Asian Boxing Championships (Bangkok) were testimony of what he was capable of doing. He bagged two bronze medals in both the Championship Games.

2016 was a challenging year for Satish. The Rio Olympics was a huge setback, as he was forced to step back due to an injury. He later made a strong comeback with a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Before his Commonwealth Games appearance, he also pocketed gold at the Grand Prix Ustinad Labem in the Czech Republic and also clinched silver at the inaugural Indian Open.

But in 2020, Satish Kumar scripted history. He made it to the Tokyo Olympics 2020, as the first Indian heavyweight boxer (91kg category) to ever qualify for an Olympics.

Satish Kumar’s biography

Date of Birth: 4 May 1989 (age 32)

Birth Place: Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, India

Sport/Event(s): Boxing, 91kg category

Satish Kumar's Major Achievements

2011:

Silver - Senior National Championships

2013:

Gold - Senior National Championships

2014:

Bronze - Asian Games

2015:

Silver - Asian Championships

Gold – Senior National Championships

2018:

Silver – Commonwealth Games

Satish Kumar's earnings

Heavyweight boxer Satish Kumar serves the nation as a part of the Indian army. He is included in the Indian government’s Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) and is also associated with JWS Sports.

Indian heavyweight pioneer Satish Kumar is all geared up to embrace the upcoming Summer Games and will look forward to creating history yet another time by becoming the first boxer in the super heavyweight category to clinch a podium finish.

