Prediction: Will Amit Panghal win a medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020?

The promising Indian boxer Amit Panghal is all set to outhussle his rivals at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020. The World No. 1's recent performances have been an excellent indicator of his preparedness ahead of the Summer Games.

Going into the Tokyo Olympics, India looks sewn up, with its rigged and largest boxing contingent comprising nine pugilists, including Amit Panghal. The more the contenders, the more chances there are to win an Olympic medal.

Amit Panghal's recent achievements

Panghal paved his way to his first Olympics by outclassing Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in the 52kg category quarterfinals bout at the 2021 Asian boxing Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.

Panghal was in clinical form throughout the Asian Boxing Championships as he qualified for the summit clash. However, the 25-year-old had to settle for the second spot, after he lost to Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov in the finals.

Despite his loss, Panghal scripted history by becoming the 1st Indian pugilist to clinch a silver medal at the AIBA World Boxing Championships.

In 2019, Panghal bagged a gold medal at the Asian Boxing Championship by defeating South Korean pugilist Kim-in-Kyu.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, Amit Pangal won a silver medal in the light flyweight category. Panghal has won six international medals and therefore claims the top spot in contending for a podium finish at the mega event.

Amit Panghal's overall achievements

-2018 Asian Games gold medallist (light flyweight category)

-2018 Asian Championships silver medallist (light flyweight)

-2017 Asian Championship bronze medallist (light flyweight category)

-2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist (light flyweight category)

-2019 Asian Championships gold medallist (Flyweight)

-2021 Asian Championships silver medallist (Flyweight)

Will Amit Panghal be able to clinch an Olympic medal?

Ranked World No. 1, Amit Panghal will head into the Tokyo Olympics as a medal favorite in the 52kg flyweight division. And in Tokyo, the Haryana boxer will look to rise to the occasion and deliver his best.

However, to attain Olympic glory, reigning Asian Games champion Panghal will have to figure out the intricate gaps that he needs to address, including his rivals and his performances against them.

For now, it would seem he is well on course to grab a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

