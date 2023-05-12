World Boxing Championships 2023: Deepak Bhoria vs Billal Bennama preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Deepak Bhoria became the first Indian pugilist at the IBA World Boxing Championship 2023 to confirm a medal for India. He defeated Kyrygztan’s Nurzhigit Diushebaev in the 51kg flyweight category of the World Boxing Championship.

Deepak has been phenomenal for India in the absence of Amit Panghal due to fitness issues. He replaced Panghal in the Indian contingent due to better performance and fitness. This started his journey towards the medal he won today and is in the race for in the future.

Bhoria's tournament story start’s off with the Round of 64 matches against Luis Delgado of Ecuador. The fight to start the campaign was a decent one, with aggression shown from both sides. But the Indian boxer came out on top in a nervy match and against a strong opposition.

Deepak in action during his quarter-final bout on Wednesday (Image Courtesy: BFI)

The round of 32 matches saw Deepak Bhoria fighting off Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in a highly anticipated match. Showing patience and evading the opponent boxer’s sharp attacks, Deepak eventually defeated Saken in a thrilling match by a unanimous decision and a thumping score of 5-2. He went all guns blazing after this fight and into the next round.

Right into the next Round of 16 bouts, Deepak Bhoria showed his strength and technique when handling Zhang Jiamao of China. Zhang was no match to this man's brilliance as a thumping defeat of 5-0 came his way by the Indian pugilist.

In the quarterfinals, Deepak was up against Kyrygztan’s Nurzhigit Diushebaev. His opponent was different but the intent was not. Indian boxer again proved his worth by defeating Nurzhigit by a huge margin of 5-0.

Billal Bennema also gained his place in the semi-finals through a successful campaign against some of the best boxers. The French boxer will now face Deepak Bhoria in the knockout stage, who has been exceptional throughout their career, and in this tournament in particular.

Deepak Bhoria vs Billal Bennama: Head-to-Head and Prediction

Deepak Bhoria and Billal Bennama have never fought each other which makes the Head-to Head stand at 0-0. Bilal has been a real discovery for French boxing. He has played brilliantly throughout the event.

It will be interesting to see how these two fair against each other on Friday. With his skillset and technique, Indian boxer is the favorite leading up to the game. However, Bilal is an aggressive and experienced player and will give a tough fight to Bhoria.

Deepak Bhoria vs Billal Bennama: Date and Time

Deepak Bhoria will face French Boxer Bilal Bennama in the Semi-Finals of the IBA World Boxing Championship 2023 on Friday.

Date: Friday, 12th May 2023

Time: 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Humo Arena, Tashkent, Kazakhstan

Deepak Bhoria vs Billal Bennama: Where to watch & Live streaming details

The knockout matches of the IBA World Boxing Championship 2023 will be live-streamed on multiple platforms such as Fancode and IBA’s official Youtube Channel.

