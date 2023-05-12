World Boxing Championships 2023: Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Horta Rodriguez preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Mohammad Hussamuddin has confirmed his first-ever medal in the ongoing IBA World Boxing Championship 2023. In doing so, he became the second Indian boxer to secure a medal for India in the tournament.

With the tournament taking place in Tashkent, India would have expected to lack support.

On the back of that support, Mohammad Hussamuddin defeated Cuban-born Bulgarian boxer Javier Ibanez Diaz in the quarterfinals. It was a massive upset given that Diaz was fifth in the world rankings.

Ulimtately, the contest ended after a split decision of 4-3 in favor of the Indian pugilist in the 57 kg category. Hussamuddin thus became only the ninth Indian boxer to achieve a medal on the world stage.

The tournament story for Mohammad Hussamuddin started off in the Round of 64 stages. He proved his worth from the very first match against Alen Rustemovski of Macedonia, grabbing a thumping victiry by a unanimous decision of 5-0 in his favor.

A cautious start to the match turned into a lightwork made by Mohammad Hussamuddin of Rustemovski. He used his strength and technical ability to defeat his Macedonian opponent efficiently.

Mohammad Hussamuddin in action (Twitter/BFI)

Next up was the Round of 32 match against Lyu Ping of China. He was swift and agile from the word “go” and didn’t spare his opponent. He confidently dodged Lyu's attacks and upped the ante by throwing a variety of punches at him. Again a dominating win by defeating Lyu Ping by a unanimous decision of 5-0.

This showed how technically sound a player he was throughout the tournament. He used to play with the minds of his opponents. Moving on to the Round of 16 matches, Hussamuddin was up against Eduard Savvin of Russia. The Pre-quarters saw Hussamuddin replicate his performance in the Round of 32 match.

He made a mockery out of Eduard by throwing an unstoppable combination of punches at him and efficiently knocking him out of the tournament. Again a 5-0 win in the pre-quarters saw him moving to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

In the quarter-finals, Mohammad Hussamuddin faced Javier Ibanez Diaz of Bulgaria. A thrilling win by a split decision of 4-3 saw him advance to the semi-finals stage and confirm a medal for India. With a slight edge in speed and agility, Mohammad Hussamuddin won a pretty much-balanced fight. He will be facing Horta Rodriguez Del-Ray of Cuba in the semi-finals.

Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Horta Rodriguez Del-Rey: Head-to-Head and Prediction

Mohammad Hussamuddin in action after winning his quarter-final bout on Wednesday. (Image Courtesy: BFI)

It will be the first time, both of these pugilists will be facing each other on the International circuit. Hence, there is no previous head-to-head record.

Based on the performance of both of these fighters, Muhammed Hussmauddin has a bit edge over Rodriguez due to his speed and agility. But it would be baseless to rule Horta out of the competition.

Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Horta Rodriguez Del-Rey: Date and Time

Muhammad Hussamuddin will be facing Cuban Boxer Horta Rodriguez Del-Rey in the semi-finals of the IBA World Boxing Championship 2023, currently taking place in Tashkent, Kazakhstan.

Date: Friday, 12th May 2023

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Humo Arena, Tashkent, Kazakhstan

Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Horta Rodriguez Del-Rey: Where to watch & Live streaming details

The knockout matches of the IBA World Boxing Championship 2023 will be live-streamed on multiple platforms such as Fancode and IBA’s official Youtube Channel. The match will kick off at 7:00 pm IST, on Friday, 12 May 2023.



