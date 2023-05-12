World Boxing Championships 2023: Nishant Dev vs Aslanbek Shymbergenov preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

The third Indian boxer to earn a medal for India, Nishant Dev proved his worth by advancing to the semi-finals of the IBA World Boxing Championship 2023. This is the third medal for India in the ongoing IBA World Boxing Championship 2023.

Nishant defeated Jorge Cuellar in the quarter-finals of the event. The third medalist for India after Deepak Bhoria and Mohammed Hussamuddin, and the 10th Indian to achieve the feat on the world stage.

He started with a match in the round of 64 stages. He was up against Sarkhan Aliyev of Azerbaijan. Nishant was nothing less than Hussamuddin in dealing with his opponents. The same was the case in his opening match where he completely neutralized Sarkhan.

A unanimous decision of 5-0 in favor of Dev saw him advancing to the next stage. His main strengths in this win were great defense and being at a distance during all the times. Dev didn’t give him any chance of a comeback in the game and eventually, won the game comfortably.

Nishant Dev in action during his quarter-final bout on Wednesday. (Image Courtesy: BFI)

In the Round of 16, he was up against Lee Sangmin of South Korea. He replicated his performance and showed a dominant performance. After a fierce fight, Nishant was declared the winner of the bout, in a unanimous decision of 5-0. Nishant Dev was just too good for Lee Sangmin.

There was no way back for the South Korean boxer after Dev took control of the game. He was just too quick for him and used a unique combination of punches to achieve the lead in the game. This performance eventually won him the game against his South Korean counterpart.

The pre-quarters saw him lock horns with Nidal Foqahaa from Palestine. Indeed the game of the tournament for India and the only knockout match from any Indian Boxer in this tournament. Nishant just couldn’t shy away from attacking as soon as round one started.

He threw punches without any gap and was on offense from the word “go”. An RSC from the referee saved Foqahaa from further hammering and won Nishant Dev the game, and also the entry into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

In the top-eight contest, Nishant Dev shared the ring with Jorge Cuellar of Cuba. Dev adopted the strategy of a strong defense, which got him the lead in the first round. While, in the next round, his counterstrike won him the match by 5-0. He will now face Aslanbek Shymbergenov of Kazakhstan.

Nishant Dev vs Aslanbek Shymbergenov: Head-to-Head and Prediction

There is no previous record of these two fighters against each other. Hence, we will be seeing both of them for the first time against each other. Nishant is in sublime form and would like to carry on with it. While Aslanbek would also like to get a hand on that semi-finals spot.

Nishant Dev vs Aslanbek Shymbergenov: Date and Time

Nishant Dev will face Kazakhstan Boxer Aslanbek Shymbergenov in the semi-finals of the IBA World Boxing Championship 2023.

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Time: 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Humo Arena, Tashkent, Kazakhstan

Nishant Dev vs Aslanbek Shymbergenov: Where to Watch & live streaming details

The IBA World Boxing Championship 2023 semi-final matches will be live-streamed on Fancode and IBA’s official YouTube Channel. The match between Nishant Dev and Aslanbek Shymbergenov will commence at 8.00 pm IST.

