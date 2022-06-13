AICF unanimously endorse Viswanathan Anand’s candidature for Deputy President of FIDE

The Annual General Body Meeting of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) was held at Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Beach Resort recently where some important decisions were made.

The house unanimously decided to endorse the candidature of five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand for the Deputy President's post in the forthcoming FIDE elections. Indian chess legend Anand is exploring a new role as an administrator.

Members congratulated and applauded the swift action taken by secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan for successfully bringing the Chess Olympiad to India at such short notice. Chennai will host the marquee event that begins on July 28th.

The body unanimously extended its gratitude to the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Government of India for their overwhelming support for the Chess Olympiad. Huge support from government authorities is enabling the federation to hold the event in such a short span of time.

It has also been decided by the house that secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan will represent the country at the FIDE meetings. The house has nominated Bharat Singh Chauhan to be the AICF delegate.

In another important decision, the house accepted the resignation of IM Dinesh Sharma from the selector's post on personal grounds. The body has now nominated International Master Neeraj Kumar Mishra to fill the post. It was also decided to substantially increase the remuneration of Arbiters for national and international events.

Bharat Singh Chauhan will be Indian delegate for FIDE elections. (Pic credit: AICF)

AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan applauded for bringing Olympiad to India

The house gave Bharat Singh a standing ovation for his dynamic action to bring the Chess Olympiad to Indian soil for the first time ever. He has also ensured a record number of countries take part in the event in just two months’ time.

The house also passed a resolution to honour and felicitate Bharat Singh during the closing ceremony of the Olympiad for his gargantuan efforts.

The meeting, which was held in Mahabalipuram, was attended by all the members and officials and chalked out their plans for the future.

