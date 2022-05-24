44th Chess Olympiad: AICF ropes in Indorama as co-sponsor of Team India; Tamil Nadu Govt. becomes title sponsor

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has joined hands with one of Asia’s leading chemical holding companies, Indorama, as co-sponsor of the Indian team for the upcoming 44th Chess Olympiad. Chess’ biggest event will be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

This is also the first time that the Indian team is striking it rich with the Tamil Nadu Government providing a ₹1 crore sponsorship for the squad. Co-sponsors State Bank of India and Indorama, Asia’s leading chemical holding company, have pledged ₹50 lakhs each to the squad.

“We are delighted to welcome Indorama as the Indian team’s co-sponsor. Hosting the Chess Olympiad is a dream come true moment for us and getting support from the sponsors will help us make it a memorable event. It’s great to see chess getting corporate support which will encourage and bolster the growth of the sport in India,” said AICF Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan.

With social responsibility, service and safety being an integral part of its purpose, Singapore-based Indorama Corporation was established in 1975 and currently employs over 19,000 people across the world. The company intends to associate with Indian chess in various ways and contribute to the development of chess in the country.

“We have been supporting chess in the United Kingdom, but we are Indians and want to support and promote chess in our home country. We at Indorama are super excited to be a part of the journey of the Indian team to the Chess Olympiad as co-sponsors. I am keen for young players to benefit monetarily by playing chess as this is very essential to enhance the status of chess in India. We believe this is the first step towards building a long and fruitful relationship,” said Aarti Lohia, spokesperson for Indorama.

Dr Sanjay Kapoor, President of AICF, announced that about 75 per cent of the sponsored amount will go to the players.

AICF to spend 25 per cent sponsorship amount on conducting chess coaching camps

The AICF has said that the majority of the sponsorship amount will go to the players. The remaining 25 per cent will be utilized to conduct coaching camps and kits for the players.

AICF announced a 20-member Indian squad to take part in the prestigious event, which is scheduled to take place in India for the first-time ever. India will field two teams each in the open and women’s sections. The players recently took part in their first coaching camp in Chennai under mentor Viswanathan Anand and coach Boris Gelfand.

