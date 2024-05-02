Abu Dhabi secures hosting rights for 47th FIDE Chess Olympiad in 2028

Abu Dhabi has secured the rights to host the 47th Chess Olympiad in 2028. Arkady Dvorkovich, the President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), and Aref Hamad Al Awani, the General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, have officially signed the agreement to host and organize the Olympiad.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council and FIDE have also signed an agreement to organize the 4th Chess Olympiad for People with Disabilities and the 98th FIDE Congress in Abu Dhabi. In December 2023, Abu Dhabi was announced as the winning bidder to host the 47th Chess Olympiad, which is scheduled for 2028.

In the FIDE Council meeting held on December 17, 2023, Abu Dhabi secured the bid to host the Olympiad with 96 votes, surpassing Genoa (Italy), which received 60 votes.

“The signing of this Agreement is a formal but important step. The UAE lies in a convenient geographical location and has the amenities and the experience in organizing large events. Now, work can begin on preparing for the 47th Olympiad and doing everything needed to make this a truly memorable successful event,” Dvorkovich said in a statement released by FIDE.

This will mark the second occasion that the Emirates will host an Olympiad, with the country having previously hosted the 27th Olympiad in 1986.

The 47th Chess Olympiad is set to be held from October 28 to November 11, 2028, at the prestigious Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, which is the largest venue in the Middle East, offering a spacious area of 154,678 square meters for the event.

“We have good experience with our partner from the UAE and we have every faith that the organization of the Olympiad will be executed to the highest standard,“ Dvorkovich added.

The total proposed budget for the 47th Olympiad in Abu Dhabi is 15,300,000 Euros, with an additional budget of 1,250,000 Euros allocated for the Olympiad for People with Disabilities.

India hosted the Olympiad in 2022, and the upcoming editions will be hosted by Hungary in 2024, Uzbekistan in 2026, and Abu Dhabi in 2028.