After Gukesh’s victory in Candidates, India keen to bid for World Chess Championship hosting rights

After the 17-year-old Indian grandmaster Gukesh D clinched the title at the FIDE Candidates 2024, the newly elected All India Chess Federation (AICF) secretary Dev Patel stated that the country was keen to bid for the hosting rights of this year’s much-awaited World Chess Championship clash between the Indian GM and defending champion Ding Liren from China.

The dates and venue for the world championship, which will be held in the last quarter of the year, are yet to be finalized. 24-year-old Dev Patel, who also heads the Gujarat Chess Association, had emphasized that they were open for discussion with FIDE to host the big game.

“We are open to discussion with FIDE, the apex chess body, and we are certain that the best world championship will be held in India,” Patel told PTI.

“For me now, the most important aim is not to look at this as a World Championship proposal to FIDE, but to actually manifest this into making chess a popular sport in the country,” he stated.

Gujarat, TN, Telangana, and Andhra frontrunners to host the much-awaited clash between Gukesh and Liren

Furthermore, Patel has insisted that AICF will contact FIDE to discuss the matter on April 26, Friday. Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana are the states in contention to host the mega clash.

Patel was elected to office in March 2024. The youngest ever AICF secretary had his say on his expertise about the game.

“I understand the complexity of the game and I also know that parents, coaches and the other supporting people literally have to do a lot to make a Gukesh or any other star,” he said. “And surely, the game of chess will be the winner,” he added.

Gukesh D created history after becoming the first Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to secure the Candidates title, on Monday. The Candidates' campaign is held specifically to decide the opponent for the reigning world champion for the World Chess Championship title.

Moreover, the Indian became the youngest-ever grandmaster to win the title, moving past the record created by the legendary Garry Kasparov 40 years ago.