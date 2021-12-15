Indian Chess League to take place in June 2022

The All-India Chess Federation (AICF) announced the Indian Chess League on Tuesday (December 14). The Indian Chess League, comprising of the world’s and India’s top-class players is slated to take place in the month of June 2022.

The AICF has been actively promoting the sport for the last few years. In the recently announced calendar in 2022, as many as 13 international tournaments are scheduled to take place.

Format of Indian Chess League

The first of its kind, the Indian Chess League, is scheduled to take place in the double round-robin format. A total of six team franchises will compete in the league. The top two teams will be up against each other for the summit clash of the tournament.

Each team comprises of eight players, including two Super GMs, two Indian GMs, two Women GMs and one Junior Indian Boy and Girl each. The All India Chess Federation (AICF) secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan explained the process of the cash rich league.

"Each team will consist of eight players, including two Super GMs, two Indian GMs, two Women GM and one Junior Indian Boy and Girl each.The matches will be telecast live to draw more and more players to chess. We will announce the criteria for becoming a franchise owner shortly. We have already received a good response from corporates," said AICF secretary secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan.

AICF Chief Dr. Sanjay Kapoor termed the announcement of the Indian Chess League a "dream come true."

"Our dream is coming true. The Indian Chess League is going to change the face of chess in the country. It will help us attain our goal of becoming World No. 1 in the near future. ‘The idea is to not only draw the best players from around the world but also to provide India’s players a formidable platform to sharpen their skills,’ said Dr Sanjay Kapoor, president of AICF told at a press conference.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: LaLiga extends support, gives 25 LaLiga official match balls ahead of Anantapur Rural Football League finals

Edited by Aditya Singh