Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja won the Sinquefield Cup 2024 and the Grand Chess Tour on Wednesday, August 28, after settling for a draw with Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa with a score of 6/9.

After his first-round defeat, Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana made a strong comeback to make it to the second rank with a win over Grandmaster Anish Giri. Reigning world champion Ding Lire and most recent challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi suffered defeats against Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Maxime Vachier Lagrave, respectively, in the Sinquefield Cup 2024.

On the other hand, Gukesh D also settled for a draw and both the Indian Grandmasters settled for the joint fifth rank in the final competition standings. In the overall Grand Chess Tour standings, R Praggnanandhaa secured the fifth rank while Gukesh D bagged the sixth spot.

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Round 9 Results

Alireza Firouzja ½ - ½ Praggnanandhaa R

Fabiano Caruana 1 - 0 Anish Giri

Maxime Vachier Lagrave 1 - 0 Ding Liren

Nodirbek Abdusattorov 1 - 0 Ian Nepomniachtchi

Gukesh D ½ - ½ Wesley So

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Final Standings

1. Alireza Firouzja -13 GCT Points - USD 100,000

2. Fabiano Caruana - 10 GCT Points - USD 65,000

3. Nodirbek Abdusattorov - 7.5 GCT Points - USD 40,000

3. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave - 7.5 GCT Points - USD 40,000

5. Wesley So - 5 GCT Points - USD 21,833

5. Praggnanandhaa R - 5 GCT Points - USD 21,833

5. Gukesh D - 5 GCT Points - USD 21,833

8.Ian Nepomniachtchi - 2.5 GCT Points - USD 14,500

9. Ding Liren - World Champion - USD 14,500

10. Anish Giri - 1 GCT Point - USD 10,500

Grand Chess Tour 2024: Final Standings

1. Alireza Firouzja - 43.58 GCT Points - USD 323,750

2. Fabiano Caruana - 36.75 GCT Points - USD 234,250

3. Maxime Vachier Lagrave - 27.33 GCT Points - USD 129,333

4. Wesley So - 25.83 GCT Points - USD 91,333

5. Praggnanandhaa R - 22.25 GCT Points - USD 107,583

6. Gukesh D - 19.25 GCT Points - USD 97,583

7. Nodirbek Abdusattorov - 18 GCT Points - USD 74,500

7. Ian Nepomniachtchi - 18 GCT Points - USD 61,833

9. Anish Giri - 12 GCT Points - USD 50,333

