Sinquefield Cup 2024: Gukesh D and R Praggnanandhaa continue in third position after Round 8

After the end of the eighth round of the Sinquefield Cup 2024, Alireza Firouzja continues to lead with 5.5 points. He settled for a draw against Ian Nepomniachtchi in Round 8.

On the other hand, Gukesh D and R Praggnanandhaa settled at the joint third rank after picking up draws against Anish Giri and Fabiano Caruana, respectively.

Fabiano Caruana holds the second rank with 4.5 points while Wesley So is at the joint third rank with four points. Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Maxime Vachier Lagrave also occupy the joint third rank. Anish Giri is holding the wooden spoon with three points.

In the ninth round, Gukesh D will lock horns with Wesley So, while R Praggnanandhaa will take on Alireza Firouzja. The Sinquefield Cup 2024 is the last leg and final classical event of the Grand Chess Tour 2024, offering prize money of USD 350,000 to the eventual champion.

After this round, playoffs will be conducted, if necessary, in a round-robin format. If this doesn’t produce a winner, the remaining tied players will have an armageddon knockout (White shall have five minutes and Black shall have four minutes, with a two-second increment from move 61).

The annual chess tournament in St. Louis, Missouri, United States, honors Rex Sinquefield and his wife Jeanne, the founders of the Saint Louis Chess Club.

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Round 8 Results

Praggnanandhaa R ½ - ½ Fabiano Caruana

Ian Nepomniachtchi ½ - ½ Alireza Firouzja

Ding Liren ½ - ½ Nodirbek Abdusattorov

Wesley So ½ - ½ Maxime Vachier Lagrave

Anish Giri ½ - ½ Gukesh D

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Standings after Round 8

1. Alireza Firouzja - 5.5 Points

2. Fabiano Caruana - 4.5 Points

3. Wesley So - 4 Points

Nodirbek Abdusattorov - 4 Points

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave - 4 Points

Praggnanandhaa R - 4 Points

Gukesh D - 4 Points

8. Ian Nepomniachtchi - 3.5 Points

Ding Liren - 3.5 Points

10. Anish Giri - 3 Points

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Round 9 Pairings

Alireza Firouzja (5.5) vs. R Praggnanandhaa (4)

Fabiano Caruana (4.5) vs. Anish Giri (3)

Gukesh D (4) vs. Wesley So (4)

Nodirbek Abdusattorov (4) vs. Ian Nepomniachtchi (3.5)

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (4) vs. Ding Liren (3.5)

