After the conclusion of the seventh round of the ongoing Sinquefield Cup 2024, Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja extended his lead by one point after defeating the reigning world champion Ding Liren. Fabiano Caruana occupies the second rank with four points after he settled for a draw against Gukesh D.
Wesley So, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Maxime Vachier Lagrave, Praggnanandhaa R, and Gukesh D hold the joint-third position with 3.5 points apiece. Ian Nepomniachtchi slid down to the eighth rank with three points, tied with Ding Liren. Meanwhile, Anish Giri holds the wooden spoon with 2.5 points.
In the eighth round of the competition, Gukesh D will take on Anish Giri while Praggnanandhaa R will lock horns with Fabiano Caruana.
The Sinquefield Cup 2024 is the last leg and final classical event of the Grand Chess Tour 2024, offering an exciting prize money of USD 350,000 to the eventual champion.
Each player will face off against every other competitor throughout the competition. Caruana is the reigning champion of the Sinquefield Cup after winning the title in 2023.
It’s worth noting that the annual chess tournament in St. Louis, Missouri, United States, honors Rex Sinquefield and his wife Jeanne, the founders of the Saint Louis Chess Club.
Sinquefield Cup 2024: Round 7 Results
Fabiano Caruana ½ - ½ Gukesh D
Praggnanandhaa R ½ - ½ Ian Nepomniachtchi
Alireza Firouzja 1 - 0 Ding Liren
Nodirbek Abdusattorov 1 - 0 Wesley So
Maxime Vachier Lagrave ½ - ½ Anish Giri
Sinquefield Cup 2024: Standings after Round 7
1. Alireza Firouzja - 5 Points
2. Fabiano Caruana - 4 Points
3. Wesley So - 3.5 Points
3. Nodirbek Abdusattorov - 3.5 Points
3. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave - 3.5 Points
3. Praggnanandhaa R - 3.5 Points
3. Gukesh D - 3.5 Points
8. Ian Nepomniachtchi - 3 Points
8. Ding Liren - 3 Points
10. Anish Giri - 2.5 Points
Sinquefield Cup 2024: Round 8 Pairings
Ian Nepomniachtchi vs. Alireza Firouzja
R Praggnanandhaa vs. Fabiano Caruana
Wesley So vs. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave
Anish Giri vs. Gukesh D
Ding Liren vs. Nodirbek Abdusattorov