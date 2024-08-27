After the conclusion of the seventh round of the ongoing Sinquefield Cup 2024, Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja extended his lead by one point after defeating the reigning world champion Ding Liren. Fabiano Caruana occupies the second rank with four points after he settled for a draw against Gukesh D.

Wesley So, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Maxime Vachier Lagrave, Praggnanandhaa R, and Gukesh D hold the joint-third position with 3.5 points apiece. Ian Nepomniachtchi slid down to the eighth rank with three points, tied with Ding Liren. Meanwhile, Anish Giri holds the wooden spoon with 2.5 points.

In the eighth round of the competition, Gukesh D will take on Anish Giri while Praggnanandhaa R will lock horns with Fabiano Caruana.

The Sinquefield Cup 2024 is the last leg and final classical event of the Grand Chess Tour 2024, offering an exciting prize money of USD 350,000 to the eventual champion.

Trending

Each player will face off against every other competitor throughout the competition. Caruana is the reigning champion of the Sinquefield Cup after winning the title in 2023.

It’s worth noting that the annual chess tournament in St. Louis, Missouri, United States, honors Rex Sinquefield and his wife Jeanne, the founders of the Saint Louis Chess Club.

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Round 7 Results

Fabiano Caruana ½ - ½ Gukesh D

Praggnanandhaa R ½ - ½ Ian Nepomniachtchi

Alireza Firouzja 1 - 0 Ding Liren

Nodirbek Abdusattorov 1 - 0 Wesley So

Maxime Vachier Lagrave ½ - ½ Anish Giri

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Standings after Round 7

1. Alireza Firouzja - 5 Points

2. Fabiano Caruana - 4 Points

3. Wesley So - 3.5 Points

3. Nodirbek Abdusattorov - 3.5 Points

3. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave - 3.5 Points

3. Praggnanandhaa R - 3.5 Points

3. Gukesh D - 3.5 Points

8. Ian Nepomniachtchi - 3 Points

8. Ding Liren - 3 Points

10. Anish Giri - 2.5 Points

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Round 8 Pairings

Ian Nepomniachtchi vs. Alireza Firouzja

R Praggnanandhaa vs. Fabiano Caruana

Wesley So vs. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

Anish Giri vs. Gukesh D

Ding Liren vs. Nodirbek Abdusattorov

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback