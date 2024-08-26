Sinquefield Cup 2024: Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa slide down to joint fourth rank; Alireza Firouzja continues to lead after Round 6

After a rest day, all players were back in the playing hall for the sixth round of the ongoing Sinquefield Cup 2024 on August 26. Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja continues to lead the table after drawing his game against Wesley So.
The annual chess tournament in St. Louis, Missouri, United States, honors Rex Sinquefield and his wife Jeanne, the founders of the Saint Louis Chess Club.
Fabiano Caruana was the lone Grandmaster to secure a win in the sixth round, as he defeated Ian Nepomniachtchi. The victory propeled him to the second position in the standings with 3.5 points alongside Wesley So.
Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Praggnanandhaa R, Gukesh D, and Ding Liren occupy the joint fourth position in the current standings with three points each. Nodirbek Abdusattorov is placed ninth with 2.5 points, while Anish Giri carries the wooden spoon with two points.
The Sinquefield Cup 2024 is the last leg and final classical event of the Grand Chess Tour 2024, offering an exciting prize money of USD 350,000 for the eventual champion.
Each player will face off against every other competitor throughout the competition. Fabiano Caruana is the reigning champion of the Sinquefield Cup after winning the title in 2023.
Gukesh D will take on Fabiano Caruana in the seventh round, while Praggnanandhaa R will lock horns with Ian Nepomniachtchi.
Sinquefield Cup 2024: Round 6 Results
Ian Nepomniachtchi 0 - 1 Fabiano Caruana
Ding Liren ½ - ½ Praggnanandhaa R
Wesley So ½ - ½ Alireza Firouzja
Anish Giri ½ - ½ Nodirbek Abdusattorov
Gukesh D ½ - ½ Maxime Vachier-Lagrave
Sinquefield Cup 2024: Standings after Round 6
1. Alireza Firouzja - 4 Points
2. Fabiano Caruana - 3.5 Points
Wesley So - 3.5 Points
4. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave - 3 Points
Praggnanandhaa R - 3 Points
Gukesh D - 3 Points
Ding Liren - 3 Points
9. Nodirbek Abdusattorov - 2.5 Points
10. Anish Giri - 2 Points
Sinquefield Cup 2024: Round 7 Pairings
Fabiano Caruana vs. Gukesh D
Alireza Firouzja vs. Ding Liren
Maxime Vachier-Lagrave vs. Anish Giri
R Praggnanandhaa vs. Ian Nepomniachtchi
Nodirbek Abdusattorov vs. Wesley So