Sinquefield Cup 2024: Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa slide down to joint fourth rank; Alireza Firouzja continues to lead after Round 6

After a rest day, all players were back in the playing hall for the sixth round of the ongoing Sinquefield Cup 2024 on August 26. Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja continues to lead the table after drawing his game against Wesley So.

The annual chess tournament in St. Louis, Missouri, United States, honors Rex Sinquefield and his wife Jeanne, the founders of the Saint Louis Chess Club.

Fabiano Caruana was the lone Grandmaster to secure a win in the sixth round, as he defeated Ian Nepomniachtchi. The victory propeled him to the second position in the standings with 3.5 points alongside Wesley So.

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Praggnanandhaa R, Gukesh D, and Ding Liren occupy the joint fourth position in the current standings with three points each. Nodirbek Abdusattorov is placed ninth with 2.5 points, while Anish Giri carries the wooden spoon with two points.

Trending

The Sinquefield Cup 2024 is the last leg and final classical event of the Grand Chess Tour 2024, offering an exciting prize money of USD 350,000 for the eventual champion.

Each player will face off against every other competitor throughout the competition. Fabiano Caruana is the reigning champion of the Sinquefield Cup after winning the title in 2023.

Gukesh D will take on Fabiano Caruana in the seventh round, while Praggnanandhaa R will lock horns with Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Round 6 Results

Ian Nepomniachtchi 0 - 1 Fabiano Caruana

Ding Liren ½ - ½ Praggnanandhaa R

Wesley So ½ - ½ Alireza Firouzja

Anish Giri ½ - ½ Nodirbek Abdusattorov

Gukesh D ½ - ½ Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Standings after Round 6

1. Alireza Firouzja - 4 Points

2. Fabiano Caruana - 3.5 Points

Wesley So - 3.5 Points

4. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave - 3 Points

Praggnanandhaa R - 3 Points

Gukesh D - 3 Points

Ding Liren - 3 Points

9. Nodirbek Abdusattorov - 2.5 Points

10. Anish Giri - 2 Points

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Round 7 Pairings

Fabiano Caruana vs. Gukesh D

Alireza Firouzja vs. Ding Liren

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave vs. Anish Giri

R Praggnanandhaa vs. Ian Nepomniachtchi

Nodirbek Abdusattorov vs. Wesley So

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback