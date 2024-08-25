Sinquefield Cup 2024: D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa settle for draws in Round 5; Alireza Firouzja takes sole lead

With the fifth round of the Sinquefield Cup 2024 coming to an end, Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja took the sole lead after earning a victory against Anish Giri, the only contest that drew a result in Round 5.

Meanwhile, D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa settled for draws against Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Wesley So, respectively.

Wesley So slid down to the second rank after settling for a draw, while Fabiano Caruana, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Maxime Vachier Lagrave, R Praggnanandhaa, D Gukesh, and Ding Liren occupy the joint third position. Nodirbek Abusattorov and Anish Giri hold the ninth and 10th positions, respectively.

Notably, the Sinquefield Cup 2024 is the last leg and final classical event of the Grand Chess Tour 2024, offering an exciting prize of USD 350,000 for the eventual champion.

Trending

Each player will face off against every other competitor throughout the competition. Fabiano Caruana is the reigning champion of the Sinquefield Cup after winning the title in 2023.

In the sixth round, D Gukesh will take on Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, while R Praggnanandhaa will lock horns with the reining champion, Ding Liren.

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Round 5 Results

R Praggnanandhaa ½ - ½ Wesley So

Fabiano Caruana ½ - ½ Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

Ian Nepomniachtchi ½ - ½ Ding Liren

Alireza Firouzja 1–0 Anish Giri

Nodirbek Abdusattorov ½ - ½ Gukesh D

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Standings after Round 5

1. Alireza Firouzja: 3.5 Points

2. Wesley So: 3 Points

3. Fabiano Caruana: 2.5 Points

3. Ian Nepomniachtchi: 2.5 Points

3. Maxime Vachier Lagrave 2.5 Points

3. Praggnanandhaa R: 2.5 Points

3. Gukesh D: 2.5 Points

3. Ding Liren: 2.5 Points

9. Nodirbek Abdusattorov: 2 Points

10. Anish Giri: 1.5 Points

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Round 6 Pairings

Wesley So (3) vs. Alireza Firouzja (3.5)

Ian Nepomniachtchi (2.5) vs. Fabiano Caruana (2.5)

Gukesh D (2.5) vs. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (2.5)

Ding Liren (2.5) vs. R Praggnanandhaa (2.5)

Anish Giri (1.5) vs. Nodirbek Abdusattorov (2)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback