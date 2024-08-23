Sinquefield Cup 2024: Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa occupy joint third spot after Round 4; Wesley So ties with Alireza Firouzja on top

Wesley So moved joint top in the standings alongside Alireza Firouzja after the fourth round of the Sinquefield Cup 2024. On the other hand, Gukesh D. and Praggnanandhaa R. settled for draws in their respective contests against Alireza Firouzja and Anish Giri, respectively, to end the round in third spot.

Meanwhile, Wesley So was the only winner in the round as he defeated Ian Nepomniachtchi. Currently, Fabiano Caruana, Nepomniachtchi, Maxime Vachier Lagrave, Praggnanandhaa R, Gukesh D, and Ding Liren all occupy the joint third position. Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Anish Giri hold the ninth position.

It’s important to note that Sinquefield Cup 2024 is the last leg and final classical event of the Grand Chess Tour 2024, offering a prize money of USD 350,000 for the champion.

Each player will face off against every other competitor. Fabiano Caruana is the reigning champion of the Sinquefield Cup.

In the fifth round, Gukesh D is scheduled to take on Nodirbek Abdusattorov while Praggnanandhaa R will lock horns with Wesley So.

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Round 4 Results

Ding Liren ½ - ½ Fabiano Caruana

Anish Giri ½ - ½ Praggnanandhaa R

Wesley So 1 - 0 Ian Nepomniachtchi

Gukesh D ½ - ½ Alireza Firouzja

Maxime Vachier Lagrave ½ - ½ Nodirbek Abdusattorov

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Standings after Round 4

1. Alireza Firouzja - 2.5 Points

1. Wesley So - 2.5 Points

3. Fabiano Caruana - 2 Points

3. Ian Nepomniachtchi - 2 Points

3. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave - 2 Points

3. Praggnanandhaa R - 2 Points

3. Gukesh D - 2 Points

3. Ding Liren - 2 Points

9. Nodirbek Abusattorov - 1.5 Points

9. Anish Giri - 1.5 Points

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Round 5 Pairings

R Praggnanandhaa (2) vs. Wesley So (2.5)

Fabiano Caruana (2) vs. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (2)

Ian Nepomniachtchi (2) vs. Ding Liren (2)

Alireza Firouzja (2.5) vs. Anish Giri (1.5)

Nodirbek Abdusattorov (1.5) vs. Gukesh D (2)

