Sinquefield Cup 2024: Gukesh D and Praggnanandhaa R settle for draws in Round 2

It was an all-draw day in the second round of the Sinquefield Cup 2024 as Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja continued his half-point lead on the field. On the other hand, Gukesh D and Praggnanandhaa R occupy the eighth and seventh spots respectively with one point apiece.

It was the clash between Gukesh D and Ian Nepomniachtchi that stood out of the day as the Indian Grandmaster created winning chances and stood ahead. However, he had to settle for a draw eventually.

It’s worth noting that Sinquefield Cup 2024 is the last leg and final classical event of the Grand Chess Tour 2024. The competition has 10 players competing in a classical single round-robin format for a prize money of USD 350,000.

The format includes a nine-round competition with one round per day. Each player will face off against every other competitor throughout the competition with all games played at classical time control and may last up to six hours each. The competition is featuring nine full-tour players and a wildcard player, the reigning champion Ding Liren of China.

Fabiano Caruana is the defending champion after winning the Sinquefield Cup title in 2023 with 5.5 points. Earlier, Maxime Vachier Lagrave and Alireza Firouzja won the titles in 2021 and 2022.

In the third round, both Indian Grandmasters Gukesh D and Praggnanandhaa R will take on each other.

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Round 2 Results

Wesley So ½ - ½ Fabiano Caruana

M Vachier Lagrave ½ - ½ Praggnanandhaa R

Gukesh D ½ - ½ Ian Nepomniachtchi

Anish Giri ½ - ½ Ding Liren

Nodirbek Abdusattorov ½ - ½ Alireza Firouzja

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Standings after Round 2

1. Alireza Firouzja - 1.5 Points

2. Ian Nepomniachtchi - 1

3. Wesley So - 1

4. Nodirbek Abdusattorov - 1

5. Anish Giri - 1

6. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave - 1

7. Praggnanandhaa R - 1

8. Gukesh D - 1

9. Ding Liren - 1

10. Fabiano Caruana - 0.5

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Round 3 Pairings

Alireza Firouzja (1.5) vs. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (1)

Ian Nepomniachtchi (1) vs. Anish Giri (1)

Ding Liren (1) vs. Wesley So (1)

R Praggnanandhaa (1) vs. Gukesh D (1)

Fabiano Caruana (0.5) vs. Nodirbek Abdusattorov (1)

