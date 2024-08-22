Sinquefield Cup 2024: Praggnanandhaa R and Gukesh D score a draw in Round 3; Alireza Firouzja and Ian Nepomniachtchi lead

The third round of the Sinquefield Cup 2024 witnessed two decisive games and three drawn contests. Indian Grandmasters Praggnanandhaa R and Gukesh D settled for a draw in their contest.

Moving into the details, Ian Nepomniachtchi defeated Anish Giri to secure the joint top spot in the standings with Alireza Firouzja, who drew his game against Maxime Vachier Lagrave. On the other hand, Fabiano Caruana also secured a win against Nodirbek Abdusattorov to make it to the third position in the standings.

The Sinquefield Cup 2024 is the final leg of the Grand Chess Tour 2024. The tournament has 10 top players competing in a classical single round-robin format for a whopping prize money of USD 350,000.

The format includes a nine-round competition with one round per day. Each player will face off against every competitor in the competition, with all games played at classical time control and may last up to six hours each.

Fabiano Caruana is the reigning champion of the Sinquefield Cup after winning the title in 2023 with 5.5 points. Maxime Vachier Lagrave and Alireza Firouzja won the titles in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

In the fourth round, Praggnanandhaa R will lock horns with Anish Giri while Gukesh D will take on table topper Alireza Firouzja.

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Round 3 Results

Fabiano Caruana 1 - 0 Nodirbek Abdusattorov

Praggnanandhaa R ½ - ½ Gukesh D

Ian Nepomniachtchi 1 - 0 Anish Giri

Ding Liren ½ - ½ Wesley So

Alireza Firouzja ½ - ½ M Vachier Lagrave

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Standings after Round 3

1. Alireza Firouzja - 2 Points

1. Ian Nepomniachtchi - 2 Points

3. Fabiano Caruana - 1.5 Points

3. Wesley So - 1.5 Points

3. Maxime Vachier Lagrave - 1.5 Points

3. Praggnanandhaa R - 1.5 Points

3. Gukesh D - 1.5 Points

3. Ding Liren - 1.5 Points

9. Nodirbek Abdusattorov - 1 Point

9. Anish Giri - 1 Point

Sinquefield Cup 2024: Round 4 Pairings

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave vs. Nodirbek Abdusattorov

Wesley So vs. Ian Nepomniachtchi

Anish Giri vs. R Praggnanandhaa

Ding Liren vs. Fabiano Caruana

Gukesh D vs. Alireza Firouzja

