Three share lead as Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess tournament poised for exciting finish

The first Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess tournament at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, near Pune, is poised for an exciting and enthralling finish.

Overseas Grandmaster top seed Farrukh Amonatov, Mihail Nikitenko and Boris Savchenko are jointly leading the chess tournament with 6.5 points each after the completion of the 8th round on Monday.

The Indian chess Grandmasters appeared to be bogged down with draws. However, 15-year-old Aditya Mittal, Arjun Kalyan, V Karthik, Deep Sengupta, Neelash Saha, Aleksej Aleksandrov, and Nguyen Duc Hoa are trailing just half a point behind the leaders. With just three more rounds remaining in this 11-round Swiss League Open, the race for the title is still wide open.

Nikitenko and Amonatov, without risking anything, indulged in a short technical draw in just 14 moves in a Spanish Opening by repeating the moves thrice

The French-Winawer game between the two Indian GMs Arjun Kalyan and Deep Sengeupta also ended in a draw without much happening on the board. The Queens were traded early and players sealed the truce after 31 moves.

“The position was dead equal and I didn’t see any progress happening so settled for a draw," shrugged Deep Sengupta.

Karthik was impressive in a Queen’s Gambit Declined game against Sharan Rao. He broke through on the king’s side and offered his rook as bait on the 37th turn to set up a checkmating net. Sharan declined, but Karthik kept up the relentlessless pressure to win the game after 72 moves.

The close Catalan game between Srihari and Lalith Babu was keenly contested but petered into a draw after 54 moves. Both had a queen, a minor piece and five pawns each at the time.

GM Arjun Kalyan (L) drew with GM Deep Sengupta. (Pic credit: AICF)

Nagpur teenage chess player Divya Deshmukh upsets IM Numbair Shah Shaikh

WGM Divya Deshmukh played a fine game to outwit IM Numbair Shah Shaikh. Teenage Nagpur chess player Divya Deshmukh displayed a wonderful performance to post a brilliant win.

In a fascinating game arising out of the Reti Open, Divya managed to promote two of her pawns on the Queen’s sidee after sacrificing her queen. After a spate of exchanges, Divya had a rook for a bishop. Showing good technique, Divya settled the game in her favour after 77 moves.

President of Maharashtra Chess Association Dr Parinay Fuke visited the playing hall on Monday.

Maharashtra Open Chess Results (Round 8)

GM Mihail Nikitenko (6.5) drew GM Farrukh Amonatov (6.5)

GM Boris Savachenko (6.5) bt Kiriil Stupak (5.5)

IM Aditya Mittal (6) drew with GM Nguyen Duc Hoa (6)

GM Arjun Kalyan (6) drew with GM Deep Sengupta (6)

IM Neelash Saha (6) bt Kaustuv Kundu (5)

GM Aleksej Aleksandrov (6) bt Vedant Panesar (5)

GM V Karthik (6) bt FM Sharan Rao (5)

GM Venkatesh MR (5.5) bt IM P Konguvel (4.5)

FM Samant Aditya (5.5) bt WIM Priyanka Nuttaki (4.5)

IM L R Srihari (5.5) drew with GM MR Lalith Babu (5.5)

GM Nguyen Van Huv (5) lost to GM Vishnu Prasanna (5.5)

GM Luka Paichadze (5.5) drew with IM Anuj Shrivatri (5.5)

IM Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh (4.5) lost to WGM Divya Deshmukh (5.5)

GM Azer Mirzoev (5) drew with Aaryan Varshney (5.5).

