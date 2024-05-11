10 best college baseball stadiums in 2024 ft. Dudy Noble Field, Box Stadium, Schwab Field and more

College baseball is played in some magnificent structures. The game has come a long way from old days, when many teams played in crumbling or ill-kept facilities.

College baseball stadiums are almost as impressive as the sport they host. Across the nation, there are a wealth of state-of-the-art ballparks housing NCAA baseball. Here are ten of the best.

Ten best college baseball stadiums in 2024

Mississippi State partisans are part of what makes Dudy Noble Field a top college baseball venue.

#10 Miller Park, BYU

Miller Park is small (capacity 2,204) and has a turf field. But one thing that can't be replicated is the gorgeous views of the mountain range that surrounds the ballpark.

What the stadium lacks in imposing capacity or the newest features, it makes up with an intimate feel and a goregous view. Miller Park is a great college baseball stadium.

#9 Dedaux Field, USC

In use since 1974, Dedaux Field seats just 2,500, but the stadium is full of history. It was named for the legendary USC coach whose teams played there until his 1986 retirement.

Dedaux FIeld has history and intimacy. It's getting an upgrade that might add a few bells and whistles, but it hopefully keeps most things the same.

#8 Founders Park, South Carolina

In the case of South Carolina, the commitment to build a nice new facility coincided with some excellent baseball.

The Gamecocks won back-to-back College World Series titles in 2010 and 2011, and the park is worthy of that legacy. Founders Park can expand to 8,242 capacity, and the college atmosphere keeps South Carolina among the attendance leaders every year. It's a great stadium.

#7 Baum-Walker Stadium, Arkansas

With a listed capacity of 10,737 Baum-Walker Stadium houses a tremendous team and a rabid fan base. In fact, the stadium's actual attendance record is 13,472 for a 2018 game against USC.

The stadium once used turf but has switched to grass. It's an ideal NCAA Regional site and is big enough to accomodate a five-digit crowd but intimate enough to be an epic college baseball stadium.

#6 Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, Texas A&M

Opened in 1978, Olsen Field was called the top venue for college baseball by Sports Illustrated in 2004. That was before the Stadium underwent a massive renovation in 2011.

Its listed seating capacity of 6,100 has stretched to 8,075 for a game earlier this year with Vanderbilt. It's a tremendous stadium for college baseball.

#5 Swayze Field, Ole Miss

Swayze Field opened in 1989. It had a massive renovation in 2007 and 2008 and now lists a capacity of 12,152, which has stretched slightly higher for big games.

Among the wilder touches - a tradition of Ole Miss students playing catch with the right fielder and another rowdy student group dumping beers on themselves following walk-off hits. Where can that be found?

#4 Kinsmore Stadium, Clemson

With a family-friendly picnic area and the former football jumbo video board, there's plenty to like about Kinsmore Stadium.

With a seating capacity of 6,272, it's not one of the largest stadiums in college baseball, but it's one of the best. Clemson also has a special machine to remove water from the field. Overall, Kinsmore Stadium is simply one of the nation's college baseball jewels.

#3 Dudy Noble Field, Mississippi State

Where to start? There's the 15,000 standing capacity, but the field had held 16,423, which is an on-campus NCAA record.

There's the Left Field Lounge, a tailgating area which is noted as perhaps the best place in the nation to watch a game. There's also the partisan but intelligent State crowd, which helps make the park a favorite. Dudy Noble represents the best of college baseball.

#2 Box Stadium, LSU

Box Stadium was built in 1938 at a cost of $50,000. Used for spring training by the MLB New York Giants for two years, the ballpark oozes tradition.

With a capacity of 7,760, Box Stadium is big enough to accomodate a big crowd but small enough to be an intimate viewing experience. Box Stadium has hosted 18 NCAA Regionals and is simply one of the best stadiums in all of baseball.

#1 Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, NE

Home to the College World Series, Schwab Field (formerly TD Ameritrade Park) is the goal for NCAA baseball teams.

The park seats 24,505 but can be expanded to hold up to 35,000 people. In 2019, MLB held a game at the park, with the Royals beating the Tigers 7-3. As the site of college baseball's greatest moments, Schawb Field has made itself an unforgettable part of NCAA baseball.

Which NCAA baseball stadiums do you love? Weigh in below in our comments section:

