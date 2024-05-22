10 great players who wear Jersey No. 10 in college baseball 2024 season ft. Peyton Stovall, Colby Shelton and more

The number 10 is a special number in college baseball. If you don't believe it, consider the multitude of outstanding college baseball players who wear those digits as a jersey number.

With over 300 NCAA teams, it's hard to label anybody the best of that group. But here are ten exceptional No. 10s from across the biggest programs in college baseball.

10 great players who wear jersey No. 10 in college baseball 2024

1. Dylan Brewer, South Carolina

Even on the busiest days of the transfer portal, it's hard to find a guy who does what Brewer did. He played three seasons at Clemson and then transferred to their fierce intrastate rival, South Carolina. Brewer is a solid outfielder, hitting .284 on the season with four homers and 12 stolen bases.

2. Blake Dean, Kansas State

Dean is one of those most valuable of pitching commodities, the swingman who can work in the bullpen or the rotation. He has pitched 25 times for K-State, with three of them starting assignments. On the year, he's 4-3 with a solid 4.33 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 54 innings of work.

3. Chris Cortez, Texas A&M

Cortez fills the same role as Dean, but does it even better for the Aggies. He's pitched 19 times this year with three starts. Cortez is 8-2 with a 3.47 ERA and a whopping 68 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched. With that kind of record, watch out for Cortez in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments for A&M.

4. Ben Watson, Virginia Tech

A transfer from tiny Elizabethtown College, Watson hasn't matched the .486 he hit at Elizabethtown in 2023 this season. But he hasn't missed by much, hitting .418 with four homers and 44 RBIs for the Hokies.

5. Cam Cannarella, Clemson

Cannarella has been a dependable outfield bat for an excellent Clemson team. The second-year standout is hitting .332 with nine homers and 52 RBIs. The only odd aspect of Cannarella's game is the disappearance of base-stealing. Last year, he swiped 24 bags, but he has none this year. He's still an all-conference-level talent, though.

6. Kimble Schuessler, Texas

An outstanding game manager as a catcher, Schuessler is hitting .338 with nine home runs for the Longhorns. He played briefly for Texas A&M as a freshman in 2021 and missed all of last season after an injury, but has rebounded nicely for Texas.

7. Cary Arbolida, Houston

Houston had a down season, but it wasn't Arbolida's fault. The veteran outfielder has hit .359 this season with 17 homers. Arbolida led the Cougars in both stats and probably would have had a much better overall season with better lineup protection.

8. Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State's Nolan Schubart is one of the best No. 10s in college baseball today.

Schubart and the Cowboys have had a successful year. He's hitting a robust .355 with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs. The 6-foot-5 outfielder/first baseman earned many freshman All-American honors in 2023. This year, he'll probably just move to regular All-American honors.

9. Colby Shelton, Florida

Shelton has had a tough season with Florida. A transfer from Alabama, where he was an elite shortstop, he hasn't played up to his potential this year. The good news is that Shelton's potential is so high that his "down" year of a .260 average with 18 home runs would be pretty darn good by most college baseball standards.

10.Peyton Stovall, Arkansas

Stovall is one of the most predictable and consistent players in the tough Arkansas lineup. He's hitting .339 this year with nine homers and 37 RBIs. He's the rare left-handed hitting infielder and can field his way at several infield spots. Stovall and the Hogs haven't been the most glamorous of teams this season, but he'll keep Arkansas in the picture for the College World Series over the coming weeks.

What college baseball No. 10s do you love? Let's hear your thoughts below in our comments section!