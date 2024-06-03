10 highest-paid college baseball coaches in 2024 ft. Tim Corbin

The college baseball postseason is in full swing as the NCAA Regionals are underway. While some teams have already punched their ticket to the NCAA Super Regionals, others will need to pull out a victory on Monday when all teams who have not been eliminated or advanced to the next round will be playing for their season.

Take a look at the 10 highest-paid college baseball coaches below.

Ten highest-paid college baseball coaches in 2024

#1 Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt Commodores

Corbin is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in college baseball and is paid as such, earning $2.4 million in 2024.

He's in his 22nd season as the coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores, leading them to a 921-443-1 record and two national championships. They suffered an early exit from the NCAA Regionals.

#2 Scott Forbes, North Carolina Tar Heels

Forbes earned $1.9 million in his fourth season leading the North Carolina Tar Heels.

He has led them to a 150-87 record after spending the previous 19 seasons as an assistant coach with the team. The Tar Heels will look to keep their season alive on Monday when they face the LSU Tigers.

#3 Kevin O'Sullivan, Florida Gators

O'Sullivan took home $1.8 million in 2024, his 17th season leading the Florida Gators. He has led the program to a 712-347 record and one national title. The Gators face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a win-or-go-home matchup on Monday.

#4 Jay Johnson, LSU Tigers

Johnson earned $1.8 million in his third season leading the LSU Tigers. He has had stints leading the Arizona Wildcats, Nevada Wolf Pack and Point Loma Nazarene Sea Lions.

Johnson has a 454-233 record as a head coach, leading LSU to a national title last season. The Tigers face the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday as they hope to keep their chances of repeating alive.

#5 Mike Bianco, Ole Miss Rebels

Bianco earned $1.6 million in his 24th season leading the Ole Miss Rebels. He had a previous stint leading the McNeese State Cowboys. He has a 1,006-614-1 record as a coach, leading Ole Miss to one national title. The Rebels didn't make the postseason this year, though.

#6 Jim Schlossnagle, Texas A&M Aggies

Schlossnagle earned $1.6 million in his third season leading the Texas A&M Aggies. He had had previous stints as coach of the UNLV Rebels and the TCU Horned Frogs. Schlossnagle has a 938-450 record as a coach. The Aggies have secured their spot in the NCAA Super Regionals.

#7 Tony Vitello, Tennessee Volunteers

Vitello earned $1.5 million in his seventh season leading the Tennessee Volunteers to a 288-110 record. The Volunteers, who are the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, have clinched a spot in the NCAA Super Regionals.

#8 Dave Van Horn, Arkansas Razorbacks

Dave Van Horn earned $1.4 million in his 22nd season leading the Texas A&M Aggies.

He has had previous stints as coach of the Texarkana Bulldogs, Central Missouri State Mules, Northwestern State Demons and Nebraska Cornhuskers. Van Horn has a 1,254-624 record as a coach. The Razorbacks' season came to an end in the NCAA Regionals.

#9 Chris Lemonis, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Lemonis earned $1.3 million in his sixth season leading the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He had a previous stint as coach of the Indiana Hoosiers. Lemonis has a 348-207-2 record as a head coach. The Bulldogs' season came to an end in the NCAA Regionals.

#10 Butch Thompson, Auburn Tigers

Thompson earned $1.3 million in his ninth season leading the Auburn Tigers, leading them to a 283-213-1 record. The Tigers didn't qualify for the postseason.

