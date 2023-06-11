2023 Men's College baseball world series formats, decoded: Bracket plays, teams, history and more, explained

The college baseball season is nearing its end as they are in the midst of their tournament to crown a College World Series champion. They have one of the most convoluted postseason tournaments in collegiate athletics and this article is supposed to clear up some confusion.

So what exactly is the world series format and how does NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) baseball determine who is the national champion? Let's dive into the things you need to know.

What is the College baseball tournament format?

College baseball has an interesting format that mixes in bracket play and individual series. 64 teams make the postseason in hopes to host the College World Series at the end of the tournament. The first round is called the regional round. The top 16 teams will host a regional round of four teams and are bracketed 1-4 in each region. This is a double-elimination format so a team needs to lose twice in order to be eliminated.

The next portion is the Super regionals as the 16 teams remaining are paired off and face off in a best-of-three series. The higher seed will host all three potential games.

The College World Series is hosted at Omaha, Nebraska, in a neutral site annually. The eight remaining teams are placed into two, four-team brackets. This is exactly what the regional round was as this is double-elimination until we have one team from each bracket.

Then we finally reach the College World Series Finals. The two remaining teams have a best-of-three series and the winner will be named the College World Series champion.

What team has won the most College World Series?

The USC (University of Southern California) Trojans currently top the leaderboards here as they have doubled what the second-most successful college baseball programs have produced. Below is the entire list of College World Series winners.

University CWS Championships USC 12 LSU 6 Texas 6 Arizona State 5 Arizona 4 Cal State Fullerton 4 Miami (FL) 4 Minnesota 3 Oregon State California 2 Michigan 2 Oklahoma 2 Stanford 2 Vanderbilt 2 Coastal Carolina 1 Florida 1 Fresno State 1 Georgia 1 Holy Cross 1 Mississippi State 1 Missouri 1 Ohio State 1 Oklahoma State 1 Ole Miss 1 Pepperdine 1 Rice 1 UCLA 1 Virginia 1 Wake Forest 1 Wichita State 1

What teams are competing to win the 2023 College World Series?

As of this writing, we are still in the Super Regional round of the 2023 College baseball tournament. The 16 teams that have advanced out of the regional round and are trying to book their ticket to Omaha are Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, South Carolina Gamecocks, Stanford Cardinal, Texas Longhorns, Virginia Cavaliers, Duke Blue Devils, LSU Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Indiana State Sycamores, and the TCU Horned Frogs.

