2024 College Baseball Regional Projections for Every Site: College Station, Fayetteville, Clemson and more 

The final month of the college baseball season is here. It's not too early to start thinking about the NCAA Tournament. Here's a projection of the host in all 16 regional sites as well as a top challenger who could be the toughest competition in the region. Of course, all of this is fluid, but the top handful of hosts are probably set... and their natural geographic opponents are often clear.

2024 College Baseball Regional Predictions

Clemson is one of the top college baseball teams are a near certain regional host.

#1. College Station Region: Texas A&M vs. Louisiana

The Aggies are the top-ranked team in the nation, with a ferocious outfield that includes Jace LaViolette and Braden Montgomery. Louisiana would be a tough matchup, with an outstanding 3.85 team ERA and some very good pitchers. Still, A&M would be a test for literally any pitching staff.

#2. Fayetteville Region: Arkansas vs. Oregon

Arkansas isn't the offensive behemoth of years past, but they have a top-flight pitching staff, with ace Hagen Smith as perhaps the best arm in college baseball. Meanwhile, Oregon has a solid staff itself, with a particularly good bullpen. But getting a lead to hand that bullpen could be a challenge.

#3. Clemson Region: Clemson vs. Georgia

Other than superstar Billy Amick, Clemson is one of the nation's top teams by getting on base and stealing bases. The Tigers have 103 stolen bases on the season. Georgia could be a tough out, with perhaps the best player in college baseball, outfielder Charlie Condon.

#4. Chapel Hill Region: North Carolina vs. Alabama

Outfielder Vance Honeycutt leads a solid all-around offense while Shea Sprague and Jason DeCaro are an elite top two pitching punch. Gage Miller leads an impressive Alabama offense, but pitching depth is a concern.

#5. Knoxville Region: Tennessee vs. UConn

The Vols are elite at the plate and UConn, while not a regional matchup, is a great story given their epic women's basketball battles with UT. The Huskies are a solid team, but UT could be a tough matchup for everyone.

#6. Tallahassee Region: Florida State vs. Mississippi State

These are two of the surprise teams of the season. Florida State has been excellent but MSU's pitching staff could surprise a few. The Bulldogs, who managed to finish 13th in a 14-team league, are a massive college baseball surprise team.

#7. Lexington Region: Kentucky vs. West Virginia

A star-less Kentucky squad that runs well could get a touch battle with West Virginia. The Mountaineers are led by All-American JJ Wetherholt, who has missed most of the season with an injury but is well now.

#8. Greenville Region: East Carolina vs. NC State

East Carolina had a singles and doubles-heavy offense and a dominant pitching staff with closer Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman. NC State has been a clutch team with a pitching staff that could struggle in postseason play.

#9. Corvallis Region: Oregon State vs. UC Santa Barbara

Infielder Travis Bazzana is one of the nation's best players and will lead Oregon State. Closer Bridger Holmes is also excellent and might outlast UCSB.

#10. Columbia Region: South Carolina vs. Wake Forest

Slugger Ethan Petry leads a solid all-around Gamecock squad. Wake Forest will ride with ace Chase Burns, who is a Tennessee transfer. This could be one of the best battles from these projected fields.

#11. Stillwater Region: Oklahoma State vs. Nebraska

Oklahoma State has an elite pitching staff, with ace starters Sam Garcia and Brian Holiday. Nebraska's ace Brett Sears might be the best of the group though. This could be an epic pitching showdown.

#12. Charlottesville Region: Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina

Virginia is hitting a robust .337 as a team with eight starters hitting .300 and five hitting .350. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina's team ERA is 6.64. The Chanticleers may need to score a ton of runs to survive and advance.

#13. Terre Haute Region: Indiana State vs. Vanderbilt

Perhaps a perenially underrated team, ISU and Luis Hernandez are a potent offensive squad. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, has been a bit of an underachiever but has a deep and talented pitching staff.

#14. Durham Region: Duke vs. Southern Miss

First baseman Ben Miller and pitcher Jonathan Santucci are two Blue Devils to watch out for. Southern Miss has a solid pitching staff as well but may struggle to keep up with the Blue Devils.

#15. Dallas Region: Dallas Baptist vs. Oklahoma

DBU ace Ryan Johnson is one of the best pitchers in college baseball and No. 2 starter Jaron DeBerry isn't that far behind him. In a short series, DBU could make life difficult for many teams.

#16. Irvine Region: UC Irvine vs. Arizona

UC Irvine has a pair of .400 hitters in Myles Smith and Caden Kendle. Arizona has a tough pitching staff led by Jackson Kent, but they'll likely be hard-pressed to hang with UCI.

Which college baseball teams are you most excited to see in the NCAA Tournament? Let us hear your thoughts in our comments section below.