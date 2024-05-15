2024 College World Series: Predicting the 8 teams that could make it this season 

The 2024 College World Series is now less than a month away. With conference tournaments, NCAA regional and super regional play remaining, there's a ton of baseball between now and then. But what's the fun of a big event without a little prediction?

Here's a pre-bracket estimate of eight teams that could end up in Omaha for the College World Series.

2024 College World Series: Predicting the 8 teams

Tennessee is a potent and imposing team, entirely capable of reaching the College World Series.

#1. Tennessee

The 42-10 Vols are officially one of the most dangerous teams in college baseball. UT leads the high-octane SEC in batting average (.317) and is right at the top in home runs (134) and second in ERA (3.86).

Tennessee has five hitters with 15 or more home runs and six regulars with a batting average of better than .300. On the mound, Drew Beam has been an excellent starter and Nate Snead has been a massive bullpen surprise. The Vols could easily reach the College World Series.

#2. Arkansas

The Hogs are 12th in the SEC in batting average and in the bottom half of the league in home runs. So why are they on the list? Pitching is a massive part of baseball success and few can hang with Arkansas' brilliant mound staff.

Lefty Hagen Smith hasn't just been the best pitcher in the SEC, he's been the best by a mile. His 1.65 ERA is almost a full run per nine innings lower than the league's second-place pitcher.

He also leads the SEC in strikeouts with 136 in just 71 innings. Brady Tygart is a solid starter and Arkansas' bullpen has racked up 23 saves this year. Pitching could land the Hogs in the College World Series.

#3. North Carolina

The Tar Heels are a complete and well-honed team. Outfielder Vance Honeycutt is like a machine. Honeycutt is hitting .333 with 22 home runs and 27 stolen bases. Parks Harber and Casey Cook are also tough outs.

Starting pitchers Shea Sprague and Jason DeCaro are both equally solid. Each has a sub-4.00 ERA and neither strikeouts out a batter per inning. Pence Dalton will be a good out of the bullpen. Carolina might be a bit under the radar, but they're a great pick for Omaha.

#4. Kentucky

Kentucky was a surprise team, but they've proven they belong atop the SEC. The Wildcats hit .290 as a team and don't have a ton of homers (69), but they hit a lot of doubles and lead the SEC in stolen bases (99).

Pitching is an area of concern for Kentucky, but like the rest of their team, depth could help them out. The Wildcats have the fewest strikeouts of any team in the SEC but have pitched carefully and capably. Can that carry the Wildcats to the College World Series?

#5. Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons are getting hot at the right time. A power team at the plate, Wake has four hitters with 15 or more homers, led by 20 homers from Nick Kurtz. Wake also has six regulars who are hitting between .321 and .328.

On the mound, Tennessee transfer Chase Burns has been a strikeout machine. With his 8-2 record and 2.85 ERA, Burns has fanned 156 batters in 82 innings pitched. Cole Roland has been solid out of the bullpen. If Wake can find a couple more relievers to go with him, they can certainly reach the College World Series.

#6. Oregon State

Travis Bazzana is perhaps the most exciting hitter in college baseball. Bazzana is hitting .424 with 26 home runs. He also has taken 66 walks against just 28 strikeouts for the season.

On the mound, Aidan May (5-0, 2.77) and Jacob Kmatz (5-2, 3.65) should be competitive against any opposing bats. Closer Bridger Holmes (3-3, 1.73, 11 saves) could be the difference maker out of the Beaver bullpen. Oregon State has legitimate College World Series potential.

#7. East Carolina

ECU is coming off a rough week, but they're too talented to stay down. East Carolina is batting .312 as a team, led by Carter Cunningham (.400, 13 homers). The Pirates also avoid strikeouts, with a team batting total of just 292.

On the mound, ECU has a brilliant 1-2 punch. Trey Yesavage (10-1, 2.13) has been dominant all season, with 132 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings. Number two starter Zach Root (6-0, 3.14) would be an ace on many other teams. The Pirates aren't a glamorous team, but they're an effective one.

#8. Texas A&M

The Aggies had a difficult late-season stretch, but they are one of the most talented teams in the nation. The Aggies have a brilliant 1-2 outfield punch of Jace Laviolette (.320 and 27 homers) and Braden Montgomery (.333 and 24 homers).

The Aggies are third in the SEC in ERA. Ryan Prager (8-1, 2.71) will be a deadly starting pitcher in a short series format. The bullpen is deep and solid, with Evan Aschenbeck with seven saves and a 1.93 ERA. A second starter and a little momentum is all that's between A&M and the College World Series.

Who do you think will make the 2024 College World Series? Weigh in with your opinions in the comments section below.