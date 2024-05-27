2024 NCAA baseball regional pairings: Full schedule, bracket, TV channel, live stream info and more

The 2024 NCAA baseball regionals are officially announced as we know all 64 teams competing to get to the College World Series. With the selection show officially wrapped up, let's take a deeper dive into everything about the 2024 NCAA baseball regionals.

2024 NCAA Baseball Regional Pairings

The NCAA baseball regionals are broken up into 16 different locations and consists of four teams in a double-elimination tournament from May 31 to June 3. The winner of each regional will face off in the Super Regionals in the Round of 16. Below are all 64 teams and which regional they will be part of.

Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs

Army Black Knights

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

UNC Wilmington Seahawks

North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels

Long Island University Sharks

Wofford Terriers

LSU Tigers

Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers

Pennsylvania Quakers

St. John's Red Storm

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Clemson

Clemson Tigers

High Point Panthers

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Vanderbilt Commodores

Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies

Grambling Tigers

Texas Longhorns

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers

Tulane Green Wave

Nicholls Colonels

UC Irvine Anteaters

Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks

SE Missouri State Redhawks

Kansas State Wildcats

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates

Evansville Purple Aces

VCU Rams

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers

Northern Kentucky Norse

Indiana Hoosiers

Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats

Western Michigan Broncos

Illinois Fighting Illini

Indiana State Sycamores

Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

UConn Huskies

Duke Blue Devils

NC State

NC State Wolfpack

Bryant Bulldogs

James Madison Dukes

South Carolina Gamecocks

UC Santa Barbara

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

Fresno State Bulldogs

Oregon Ducks

San Diego Toreros

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Niagara Purple Eagles

Florida Gators

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Florida State

Florida State Seminoles

Stetson Hatters

UCF Knights

Alabama Crimson Tide

Arizona

Arizona Wildcats

Grand Canyon Antelopes

West Virginia Mountaineers

Dallas Baptist Patriots

The winners of each regional will advance to the Super Regionals to play a best-of-three series against another regional's winner to advance to Omaha to the College World Series.

What channels will the NCAA Baseball Regionals be on?

The regionals are going to be airing on ESPN's family of channels as select games will be on ESPN, ESP2 and ESPNU. Make sure to check the NCAA official bracket to see which games are on which channels.

NCAA Baseball Regionals Live Stream Info

The best way to watch the entire regional round is to stream, as the games are going to be on the ESPN+ App.