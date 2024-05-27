2024 NCAA baseball regional pairings: Full schedule, bracket, TV channel, live stream info and more

The 2024 NCAA baseball regionals are officially announced as we know all 64 teams competing to get to the College World Series. With the selection show officially wrapped up, let's take a deeper dive into everything about the 2024 NCAA baseball regionals.
2024 NCAA Baseball Regional Pairings
The NCAA baseball regionals are broken up into 16 different locations and consists of four teams in a double-elimination tournament from May 31 to June 3. The winner of each regional will face off in the Super Regionals in the Round of 16. Below are all 64 teams and which regional they will be part of.
Georgia
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Army Black Knights
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- UNC Wilmington Seahawks
North Carolina
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Long Island University Sharks
- Wofford Terriers
- LSU Tigers
Virginia
- Virginia Cavaliers
- Pennsylvania Quakers
- St. John's Red Storm
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
Clemson
- Clemson Tigers
- High Point Panthers
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Vanderbilt Commodores
Texas A&M
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Grambling Tigers
- Texas Longhorns
- Louisiana Ragin Cajuns
Oregon State
- Oregon State Beavers
- Tulane Green Wave
- Nicholls Colonels
- UC Irvine Anteaters
Arkansas
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- SE Missouri State Redhawks
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
East Carolina
- East Carolina Pirates
- Evansville Purple Aces
- VCU Rams
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Tennessee
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Northern Kentucky Norse
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
Kentucky
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Western Michigan Broncos
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana State Sycamores
Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Oral Roberts Golden Eagles
- UConn Huskies
- Duke Blue Devils
NC State
- NC State Wolfpack
- Bryant Bulldogs
- James Madison Dukes
- South Carolina Gamecocks
UC Santa Barbara
- UC Santa Barbara Gauchos
- Fresno State Bulldogs
- Oregon Ducks
- San Diego Toreros
Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Niagara Purple Eagles
- Florida Gators
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
Florida State
- Florida State Seminoles
- Stetson Hatters
- UCF Knights
- Alabama Crimson Tide
Arizona
- Arizona Wildcats
- Grand Canyon Antelopes
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Dallas Baptist Patriots
The winners of each regional will advance to the Super Regionals to play a best-of-three series against another regional's winner to advance to Omaha to the College World Series.
What channels will the NCAA Baseball Regionals be on?
The regionals are going to be airing on ESPN's family of channels as select games will be on ESPN, ESP2 and ESPNU. Make sure to check the NCAA official bracket to see which games are on which channels.
NCAA Baseball Regionals Live Stream Info
The best way to watch the entire regional round is to stream, as the games are going to be on the ESPN+ App.