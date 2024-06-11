3 programs with most College Softball World Series titles ft. Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners have achieved a historic four peat this year, winning their fourth back-to-back national title. They achieved the feat after defeating the Texas Longhorns 8-3 in game one and 8-4 in game two of the best-of-three series on June 5 and 6 respectively.

With the victory the Sooners tied the Arizona Wildcats for the second most titles in the College Softball World Series history. Here's what coach Patty Gasso said after the win:

"People say, 'Let's go win one.' You're like, 'OK.' It's not like that. It's very difficult, everything has to go right. The thing about them is they're resilient. They have a lot of pride in that ... It's probably the hardest coaching season that I've had in a while because of a lot of the naysayers, a lot of … I don't know.

"It's heavy. I don't know how to explain how heavy. Heavy is a head that wears the crown is the one thing that really stuck out. That really has felt true. It's been exhausting."

With the win of the Boomer Sooners, it seems about the right time to check the podium of the College Softball World Series titles.

Three programs with most College Softball World Series

#3 Arizona Wildcats - 8 titles

The Wildcats have eight national titles, with the last coming over a decade ago in 2007. The high point of their program was in the 1990s, when they won five national titles between 1991 and 1997. They have won back-to-back titles thrice (1993-94, 1996-97 and 2006-07).

#2 Oklahoma Sooners - 8 titles

The Oklahoma Sooners tied Arizona with their 2024 victory, but we are giving them the upper hand because of their historic four-peat between 2021 and 2024.

In the 2010s, Oklahoma won three other titles (2013, 2016, 2017) and won their first title with the opening of the millennium in 2000. Having entered the 21st century without any national titles, the Sooners are now a bonafide blue blooded program.

#1 UCLA Bruins - 12 titles

The UCLA Bruins are the undisputed queens of the College Softball World Series with 12 titles since 1982.

Their success isn't solely confined to the past, having won a College Sofbtall World Series as recently as 2019. However, during the 1980s, they won five of their titles. If we add the pre NCAA titles, the Bruins have an AIAW bumping up their number to 13.

