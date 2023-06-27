4 reasons why the College World Series is played in Omaha since 1950

The College World Series has been annually hosted in Omaha, Nebraska for more than 70 years. No other major sports event has been held in the same location for this long as the Super Bowl and NBA Finals are all played in different locations every year.

Why is this so for college baseball and not anything else? Let's look at a few reasons why the College World Series has found a forever home in Omaha, Nebraska:

#4. Perfect for planning

The College World Series happens in May of every year and that makes it a lot easier to plan. For the fans, they know they can book a flight and a hotel room in the area in advance knowing where things are going to be.

This also helps the local community within Omaha, Nebraska. They can understand that business is going to pick up during the time of the CWS and prepare for the influx of people.

#3. Baseball loves tradition

What sport do people love to reminisce over? Baseball. College baseball is on a smaller scale than Major League Baseball and having a home base in Omaha is a great pairing.

#2. College World Series feels larger than life

It does not matter which eight teams are in the College World Series but there is always a huge feel to each game. The fan bases interacting and roaming around the areas like heading to Rocco's and joining in the Jello Shot Challenge make it feel like a big party.

#1. Makes team building a little more interesting

This may. arguably be something that is overvalued, but it is still an interesting aspect to mention. When a head coach is recruiting for his team and is one of the top programs in the country, can they be considering their fit at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska?

How they are able to hit for power is nice but would it clear the left field fence or can they play the ball out of the outfield corner well so they can cut down a baserunner in the College World Series?

2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

These things make it great as programs are forced to build their roster not only to make it to the CWS Finals but to fit the stadium and succeed.

The CWS is one of the biggest events on the sports calendar and is definitely worth attending if you can. Same time next year, Omaha.

