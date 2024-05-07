5 best college baseball uniforms in 2024 season ft. LSU Tigers

The college baseball regular season is coming to an end, and the exciting conference tournaments are soon to begin. Over the next few months, we will see the top schools from Div I clash to become the national champions of the sport, better known as "America's pastime."

With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at a rather superficial yet exciting side of the game: The uniforms. A uniform certainly doesn't make a team, but it does help to transmit the history and sense of pride of an institution while playing on the field. Here's a list of some of our favorites.

5 best college baseball uniforms in the 2024 season

Expand Tweet

#5 Florida Gators- SEC

We might be partial here as this story is being written by a New York Mets fan, but the uniform reminds us of the alternative one for the Queens MLB franchise. Fitting, considering one of the minor league affiliates of the Amazin' Mets is located in Florida. The Gators definitely hit the ball out of the park with this one.

#4 Oklahoma State Cowboys- Big 12

The orange jersey, with a bat in the logo, is one of the classics of the sport at the college level. Pete Incaviglia and Robin Ventura once sported this jersey for the first time, and it has stood the test of time. While the bat, as a part of the logo, is present in other Cowboys jerseys, it really stands out in the orange version.

#3 Ole Miss Rebels- SEC

This powder blue effort by the Rebels is reminiscent of the St. Louis Cardinals of the MLB, and it looks really good. This alternative uniform debuted in 2016 and has been a hit with fans and players ever since.

#2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish- Independent

The Fighting Irish really know how to do a uniform. Baseball is no exception for the South Bend school, with them coming out with a spectacular all-blue and golden helmet uniform. If only MLB teams could be this bold.

#1 LSU Tigers- SEC

There's a trend with the theme of SEC schools having outstanding taste. It is no exception for the reigning national champions, the LSU Tigers. Purple and gold look classy, and LSU could go on another run this year without any worry as to how they look.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback