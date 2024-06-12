5 teams with most College World Series appearances in history ft. FSU Baseball

Over the years, the College World Series has seen some incredible games between some of the best college baseball teams. While some teams have rarely made the season-ending tournament, others have made appearing in the event a regularity. Here's a look at the top five teams with the most appearances in the College World Series.

Top 5 teams with the most College World Series appearances

1. University of Texas at Austin (38 appearances)

The Longhorns lead the list by making the College World Series a record 38 times. They have won the tournament six times, which is the third-most in NCAA Baseball history. However, their last win came nearly two decades ago when they beat the Florida Gators in the championship series of the 2005 College World Series.

2. University of Miami (25 appearances)

The Hurricanes are a distant second, with 25 appearances in the College World Series. They have won the tournament four times, with their last win coming in 2001. Although they have been a lethal force in college baseball over the past few decades, they have not made the season-ending tournament since 2016.

Just two years after winning their fourth NCAA Tournament, they received a $3.9 million dollar donation from New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez. They used the money to renovate their field, which they also renamed to Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

3. Florida State University (24 appearances)

The Florida State Seminoles will make their 24th College World Series appearance this year.

The Seminoles guaranteed their 24th appearance in the College World Series with convincing victories in the Tallahassee Regional and Tallahassee Super Regional.

Despite ranking third on the list and just one short of the Hurricanes, they have never won the season-ending tournament. They have finished runners-up thrice, narrowly missing out on the title in 1970, 1986 and 1999.

4. Arizona State University (22 appearances)

The Sun Devils rank fourth on this list with 22 appearances in the College World Series. They won the tournament five times, with their last victory coming over four decades ago in 1981. They were a dominant force in the '60s, with three of their five tournament wins coming in the space of just five years.

Over the years, the program has produced players who have excelled in the MLB. One of their most notable alumni is Barry Bonds, who is arguably the greatest hitter to take part in the major leagues.

5. University of South Carolina (21 appearances)

The Trojans rank fifth on the list with 21 College World Series appearances. They have won the NCAA Tournament 12 times, which is the highest of all college baseball teams. While they were a strong team before the 2000s, the turn of the millenium has not been too kind to them.

The Trojans' last College World Series win came 26 years ago when they beat the Sun Devils in the final. In addition, their last College World Series appearance came in 2001, which sums up the struggles they have had in recent years.

