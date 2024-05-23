“Absolutely” “I am more athletic” - Big Ten baseball players exert confidence when asked if they can strike out their coach

As the Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament continues to roll on, there are some incredibly talented players competing for the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. With the talent on display, they are going to be confident in their abilities and the Big Ten Network had a fun way to display that. They asked players on different teams if they believed they could strike out their coach.

However, the broadcast team did not ask pitchers and instead asked position players the question to even the playing field a bit. Penn State outfielder Billy Gerlott said he was more athletic, so he could. Indiana infielder Josh Pyne said emphatically that he could absolutely do so. Below is the clip that the Big Ten Network produced on Instagram.

The coaches of the conference's teams did not provide a comment to combat the players, so they may be in the batting cage getting their reps in for the at-bat.

Which team is in the best position to win the Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament?

The Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament is in full swing and one thing is for certain, there are upsets and exciting action taking place. However, with some games going on, there are teams that have the better outlook of being in the driver's seat for the rest of the tournament.

We are in the double-elimination portion of the bracket, meaning a team would need to lose two games in order to be eliminated from the tournament. One team that is currently in an outstanding spot is the Ohio State Buckeyes.

They were able to pick up a convincing 15-2 win in the opening round of the tournament against the second-seeded Indiana Hoosiers. Besides getting the confidence as a result, the Buckeyes were able to get the game concluded in seven innings, giving some of their bullpen options additional rest.

Taking down the second-seeded team in the tournament puts them in a great spot going forward.