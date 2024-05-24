ACC baseball tournament games today, May 24: TV channel, streaming options and more

The 2024 ACC Baseball Tournament has been going on, and Friday is the final day of pool play. We already have two teams locked into the semifinals, and the two remaining spots are up for grabs.

Two out of today's three matchups will have massive implications for how the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Tournament will play out. Let's take a deeper dive into all three games and discuss how they will affect the remainder of the ACC Tournament.

It is important to note that there are no wild card situations in this tourney, so to advance to the semifinals, a team needs to win its respective three-team pool if it wants to get to the next stage.

How to watch ACC Baseball Tournament games today

Date: Friday, May 24

Time: 11 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live Stream: ESPN app and WatchESPN, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV and YouTube TV.

ACC Baseball Tournament Games Today

#5 Florida State Seminoles vs. #4 Virginia Cavaliers (11 a.m. ET)

The fifth-seeded Florida State Seminoles are taking on the fourth-seeded Virginia Cavaliers to begin the three-game day. The Seminoles are 1-0 after a 12-9 win on Tuesday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Cavaliers are coming off a dominant 13-0 win on Wednesday over Georgia Tech. The winner of this game advances to the semifinals as the Pool D winner, and the loser is eliminated.

#7 Louisville Cardinals vs. #2 Clemson Tigers (3 p.m. ET)

The seventh-seeded Louisville Cardinals take on the second-seeded Clemson Tigers, and both teams are 0-1 during the ACC Tournament. This will likely be their last game of the season as they are both eliminated from advancing to the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Tournament.

#8 Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. #1 North Carolina Tar Heels (7 p.m. ET)

The eighth-seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons are taking on the top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels to wrap up the final game of pool play. The Demon Deacons are coming off an 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday. The Tar Heels secured a 12-2 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Thursday. The winner of this game will advance to the semifinals as they win Pool D.