ACC Teams in the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals 2024: Full list of schools who have clinched spots so far

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has done extremely well in the Regional Round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament as they have five programs that advanced to the Super Regionals. With almost 33 percent of the field being conference foes, that could lead to some incredible matchups. However, none of them are facing off against one another in the Super Regional Round so in theory, there could be five ACC schools in the College World Series.

Let's take a look at each conference member who has been preparing for the best-of-three Super Regionals and competing for a spot in the 2024 College World Series.

ACC Teams in the Super Regionals 2024

Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles were able to advance out of the regional that they hosted as they eliminated the Alabama Crimson Tide, UCF Knights, and Stetson Hatters. The Seminoles were able to go 3-0 in the Regionals and had a +16 run differential in those games. They are hosting the third-seeded UConn Huskies in the Super Regionals.

NC State Wolfpack

The NC State Wolfpack were able to win the Raleigh Regional that the team hosted as they eliminated the South Carolina Gamecocks, James Madison Dukes, and Bryant Bulldogs. The Wolfpack were able to go 3-0 in the regional and won each game by multiple runs. They are on the road for their Super Regional matchup against the top-seeded Georgia Bulldogs.

Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia Cavaliers were able to advance out of the Charlottesville Regional as the top-seeded Cavs were able to take down the Mississippi State Bulldogs twice, and the Pennsylvania Quakers in the regionals. They were able to pitch well with only eight runs allowed in the three games. Virginia will be hosting the third-seeded Kansas State Wildcats in the Super Regionals.

Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers were hosting the Clemson Regionals and were able to advance against the High Point Panthers and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, whom they beat twice. The team went a perfect 3-0 in the regionals and won by scoring 20 total runs. They will be hosting the third-seeded Florida Gators in the Super Regionals.

North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels were able to survive the Chapel Hill Regionals as they surpassed the Long Island University Sharks and the LSU Tigers. They finished the regional 3-1 as they scored well with 6.3 runs per game throughout their four games. North Carolina will be hosting the third-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers in the Super Regionals.

