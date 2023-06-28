Alabama Baseball Roster 2023: Complete depth chart, positions, coaching staff, and players

Alabama baseball's roster is officially out for 2023. While Jason Jackson is the interim head coach, most other names and positions have already been confirmed. The team will likely announce a permanent head coach soon.

The Crimson Tide leads the SEC in all-time wins with 2,763 victories. This program trails only LSU for the most SEC regular season titles, with 14 and 7 tournament championships, respectively.

With good planning, player positioning, and management, the Alabama Crimson Tide could do great this season.

Here is a breakdown of the team’s baseball roster, the positions, and the coaching staff alongside its players.

Alabama baseball's roster

#1, Will Hodo - INF

#2, Mason Swinney - INF

#3, Dominic Tamez - C

#4, Riley Quick - RHP

#5, Ed Johnson - INF

#7 Caden Rose - OF/INF

#8, Kade Woods - RHP

#9, Mac Guscette - C

#10, Jim Jarvis - INF

#11, William Hamiter - OF

#12, Hunter Furtado - LHP

#13, Bryce Eblin - INF

#14, Antoine Jean - LHP

#16, Colby Shelton - INF

#17, Dylan Lonergan - RHP

#18, Drew Williamson - INF

#19, Zane Probst - RHP

#20, Tommy Seidl - OF

#21, Andrew Pinckney - OF

#22, Camden Hayslip - OF

#23, Aidan Moza - RHP

#24, Brock Blatter - RHP

#26, Grayson Hitt - LHP

#27, Ben Hess - RHP

#28, Ryan Guardino - OF

#29, Brayden Gainey - RHP

#30, Jake Leger - LHP

#31, Will Portera - C/INF

#32, Braylon Myers - RHP

#33, Jackson Reynolds - RHP

#34, Jacob McNairy - RHP

#35, Luke Holman - RHP

#36, Hagan Banks - RHP

#37, Jaxson West - C

#38, Skyler Hutto - RHP/ INF

#39, Garrett McMillan - RHP/INF

#40, Evan Chaffee - LHP

#41, Connor Ball - LHP

#42, Alton Davis II - LHP

#43, Luke Williams - OF

#46, Walt Bailey - INF

#48, Sammy Leis - C

#52, Gavin Jones - RHP

#67, Tyler Fay - RHP

#88, Hunter Hoopes - RHP

#99, Austin Morris - RHP

Alabama baseball's coaching staff

Jason Jackson - Interim Head Coach

Matt Reida - Assistant Coach

Hunter Morris - Volunteer Assistant Coach

While the coaching staff list seems short, fans can expect more names to pop up as the week advances. The team could use experts in positions such as student assistant coaches, athletic trainers, and program assistants.

Alabama baseball's support staff

Jack Hoehl - Director of Baseball Operations

Sean Stryker - Athletic Trainer

Brett Price - Associate Strength and Conditioning Coach (Baseball)

