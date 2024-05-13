Alabama NCAA Tournament field projections: Where does Alabama baseball stand after Week 13?

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been one of the best college baseball programs in the nation. As the regular season comes to a close, the possibility of the program making the College World Series continues to be a hot topic.

Alabama have been doing well as evidenced by a 32-19 record. They have gone 22-8 at home which has pleased their loyal fans.

Let's take a look at where the Alabama Crimson Tide rank among the elite of the college baseball world.

Alabama NCAA Tournament field projections

The Alabama Crimson Tide are currently fourth in the Southeastern Conference - West Division with a 12-15 conference record this season. They are set to be one of the top 12 programs in the conference and will feature in the 2024 SEC Tournament. The winner of the tournament gets an automatic bid but that seems far-fetched for this team at the moment.

However, they are in a great position to make the 2024 Division I baseball tournament in the Field of 64. While it is anybody's guess as to how the field will wind up, making the regional seems to be a realistic goal for them.

With the Southeastern Conference being as deep as it is, it is difficult to imagine the Crimson Tide advancing out of that round and being part of the top 16.

What is Alabama baseball's RPI?

According to the NCAA official website, the Alabama Crimson Tide are 11th in college baseball in terms of RPI. However, that is sixth in the Southeastern Conference behind the Kentucky Wildcats, Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Tennessee Volunteers.

Alabama Baseball 2024 Schedule

The college baseball regular season is coming to a close and they only have one series remaining before the SEC Tournament in the form of a three-game road series against the Auburn Tigers. Here is the breakdown of how the regular season will end for the Roll Tide.

Thursday, May 16: at Auburn

Friday, May 17: at Auburn

Saturday, May 18: at Auburn